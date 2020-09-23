Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Gets Bail Post Arrest On Her Assault Complaint

Actor Poonam Pandey recently accused her husband Sam Bombay of threatening her and of sexual harassment. He was subsequently arrested in Goa after she filed the complaint. Now, the latest development on the matter is that Sam has been granted bail by the police.

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay granted bail

Sam Bombay was arrested for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening his actor wife Poonam Pandey. On Tuesday evening he was granted bail by judicial magistrate on paying a surety amount of ₹20,000, said an official. The incident took place in Canacona village in south Goa, where they the couple were residing for a shoot. The film producer has been asked to report to Canacona police station in 4 days and has been asked to not interfere with witnesses.

Poonam Pandey filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay late on Monday night. She claimed that he molested and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. Sam was arrested on Tuesday. “The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests,” said an official from Canacona police station.

Poonam Pandey's marriage with Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 10, 2020. They got engaged back in July and announced that they would get married soon. The actor revealed the news of her marriage with Sam on her social media handles. She and Sam shared pictures from their wedding on their respective Instagram handles.

In the pictures, Poonam Pandey wore a heavy dark blue lehenga, while Sam Bombay donned a Sherwani of the same colour. A Mehendi ceremony also took place before their wedding. Poonam shared a photo with her beau and captioned it, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you". Sam replied to the post, "Absolutely Mrs Bombay". Sam Bombay has currently deleted several posts from his Instagram handle, including his wedding photos with Poonam Pandey.

Poonam Pandey debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with Nasha. She has appeared in a few films like Love Is Poison, Malini & Co., Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma.

(With Inputs from PTI)

