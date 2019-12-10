Bollywood Film Franchises Every Movie Buff Must Add To Their Watch-list

Bollywood, reportedly, is one of the biggest film industries after Hollywood. Reportedly, Bollywood produces more than 200 movies every year and has a massive fan following around the globe. In a film industry that strives to achieve box office success, a trend that seems to be catching like wildfire is a movie franchise. Reportedly trade analysts believe that Bollywood franchises are a safe bet for filmmakers. According to them, franchises have a resonance and resemblance with the audience, which increases their (movie) chances of becoming a box office success. Here is some popular Bollywood franchises, every movie buff must watch at least once.

Housefull franchise

The comedy film franchise was the brainchild of Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. They have successfully managed to hook the audience with their films for the past few years. The first movie of the Bollywood franchise was released in 2010. The regular stars of the Bollywood franchise are Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Chunky Panday.

Dabangg franchise

The Bollywood franchise featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead traces the journey of an upright police inspector named Chulbul Pandey. The first movie of the Dabangg franchise released in 2010. The third part of the Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3, is all set to hit the marquee in Christmas 2019. The trailer and songs of Dabangg 3 have amped the expectations of the viewers.

Singham franchise

This popular Bollywood franchise was concocted by Rohit Shetty in 2011. The Singham franchise revolves around Bajirao Singham, a virtuous police inspector, who fights against corrupt government officials. The Singham franchise headlined by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is reportedly one of the most popular movies of his career.

Other Bollywood franchises

Bollywood has many other film franchises like Baahubali, Krissh, Dhoom, Golmaal, among others. All of these Bollywood franchises have made a mark in the minds of the movie-goers with their storyline and star cast.

