The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Popular Bollywood Movies, Scenes, And Dialogues That Have Served As Meme Material

Bollywood News

These movie scenes and dialogues from Bollywood movies have served well for memes and are loved by fans. Read here to know more

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
popular bollywood movies

Memes today have become a part of pop culture. From individuals to multinational corporations, all are using them to communicate to the world. This language of memes is known as memetics and Bollywood is very familiar with it. Over the years, many movie scenes and dialogues have been used as meme material. Few of these are so good that they are seen coming back and forth on social media. Here are few such memes that have made fans laugh many times.

Popular Bollywood movies scenes and dialogues that have served well for memes over the years

Meri shaktiyon ka galat istemaal kiya gaya hai maa

This meme is created from a dialogue from the Hrithik Roshan movie Krrish. This scene signified that Dr Mehra had taken advantage of Rohit (Hrithik) and was going to kill him, which is when he calls his mother played by Rekha and says the above-mentioned line. This has served as a meme material for years now.  

Read| Hrithik Roshan Titled The Sexiest Asian Man, Does Not Consider It An Achievement

Miracle miracle

This meme is created form the 2007 Akshay Kumar-movie Welcome. In this scene, we can see the whole ensemble cast of Welcome at a cremation place. All of a sudden, the not-so-dead Lucky wakes up and, on doing so, Akshay Kumar shouts "miracle miracle". This also is one of the most popular recurring memes.

Read| Hrithik Roshan Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About Losing Box Office Battle To Akshay

Sui Dhaaga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @humour_hulk on

This meme is created from the movie Sui Dhaaga where we saw Anushka Sharma in the lead role. This meme was one of the most recurring memes after the trailer and the movie was released. It is still used by fans to depict comedy.

Read| Varun Dhawan Turns Down Aanand L Rai's Offer After Hrithik Roshan And Ajay Devgn

Phir Hera Pheri

This movie was home to various memes. Due to its funny premise, the scenes of this movie are used as memes. For example, 25 din main paisa double is one of the latest memes from this film.

Read| Hrithik Roshan Shares 'the Shape Of His Heart, Literally'; Pens An Emotional Note

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG