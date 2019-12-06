Popular Bollywood Movies, Scenes, And Dialogues That Have Served As Meme Material

Memes today have become a part of pop culture. From individuals to multinational corporations, all are using them to communicate to the world. This language of memes is known as memetics and Bollywood is very familiar with it. Over the years, many movie scenes and dialogues have been used as meme material. Few of these are so good that they are seen coming back and forth on social media. Here are few such memes that have made fans laugh many times.

Popular Bollywood movies scenes and dialogues that have served well for memes over the years

Meri shaktiyon ka galat istemaal kiya gaya hai maa

When you crack a joke to make your friend laugh and they use the same joke toh make their Crush laugh ◇◆ pic.twitter.com/ScFoWC9kUB — iamharsh 🇮🇳 (@harsh_rajeev) September 11, 2017

This meme is created from a dialogue from the Hrithik Roshan movie Krrish. This scene signified that Dr Mehra had taken advantage of Rohit (Hrithik) and was going to kill him, which is when he calls his mother played by Rekha and says the above-mentioned line. This has served as a meme material for years now.

Read| Hrithik Roshan Titled The Sexiest Asian Man, Does Not Consider It An Achievement

Miracle miracle

Sir you have won the national award..



Akshay Kumar - pic.twitter.com/reP3xb0T1a — Dr.Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 7, 2017

This meme is created form the 2007 Akshay Kumar-movie Welcome. In this scene, we can see the whole ensemble cast of Welcome at a cremation place. All of a sudden, the not-so-dead Lucky wakes up and, on doing so, Akshay Kumar shouts "miracle miracle". This also is one of the most popular recurring memes.

Read| Hrithik Roshan Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About Losing Box Office Battle To Akshay

Sui Dhaaga

This meme is created from the movie Sui Dhaaga where we saw Anushka Sharma in the lead role. This meme was one of the most recurring memes after the trailer and the movie was released. It is still used by fans to depict comedy.

Read| Varun Dhawan Turns Down Aanand L Rai's Offer After Hrithik Roshan And Ajay Devgn

Phir Hera Pheri

Facebook, people are loving these memes from Akshay kumar movies and they are now talk of every town in both countries, I guess @akshaykumar must notice it, his work is paying off 👍



25 din mein paisa double 😁 pic.twitter.com/YZSPhirKIP — Aakash Saranganii (@IamAakaashh) May 30, 2019

This movie was home to various memes. Due to its funny premise, the scenes of this movie are used as memes. For example, 25 din main paisa double is one of the latest memes from this film.

Read| Hrithik Roshan Shares 'the Shape Of His Heart, Literally'; Pens An Emotional Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.