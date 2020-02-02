Popular College Campuses In Bangalore Which Produced Acting Gems

Colleges in Mumbai have given the Indian film industry some A-list actors like Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and many more. When comes to producing acting gems, the colleges in Bengaluru have not been far behind. Here is a list of popular college campuses in Bengaluru where Indian actors have studied:

Mount Carmel College

Many Bollywood celebrities who hail from Bengaluru have studied at Mount Carmel College. The most popular names among these are Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. Deepika made her acting debut in the 2007 release Om Shanti Om while Anushka made her acting debut the following year in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka Shetty, a South Indian actor who starred in the blockbuster Bahubaali 2. Many other Indian film celebrities graduated from Mount Carmel College like Mamta Mohandas, Vasundhara Das, and Vaishali Desai.

Christ University

Another one of the popular college campuses in Bangalore which has produced acting gems is Christ University. Lead actor in many popular Tamil and Kannada movies, Meghana Raj is an alumnus of the Christ University in Banglore. She had made her debut as a child artist alongside her father. Later, she made her on-screen debut in the Tamil movie Krishnaleelai. Thus, Christ University is another one of the celebrity colleges in Bangalore.

St. Joseph's Pre-University College

One of the popular college campuses in Bangalore, St. Joseph's PU College is also one of the oldest colleges in the city. Famous Bollywood actor Dino Morea had completed his graduation from this Bangalore college.

He then turned towards acting and made his debut in the sci-fi television series Captain Vyom. He played the super-villain Sonic to Milind Soman's Captain Vyom. His Bollywood debut happened in 1999 in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

