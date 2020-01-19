Popular College Campuses In Delhi And The Celebrities Who Studied There

There are many Bollywood actors who have graduated or studied at Delhi University. Usually, we only see celebrities’ performances on-screen and their stardom. People do not give attention to their degree or what they have studied.

There are many popular celebrities who are Delhi alumni. Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who graduated from Delhi University.

Amitabh Bachchan

One of the most influential actors of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has also studied at Delhi University. Bachchan passed out from Delhi University's Kirorimal College. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Science.

Arjun Rampal

We know Arjun Rampal from his acting skills, his sharp looks and a chiseled six-pack. What we do not know is that the actor completed his Bachelor's in Economics from Hindu College. He completed his studies in 1993.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma was a student of English Literature at St. Stephen's College. She graduated in the year 2001. She is now a prominent film personality in Indian cinema.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat graduated with a Bachelor of Philosophy from Miranda College. Many famous personalities like Sheila Dikshit, Nandita Das, Mira Nair, and Brinda Karat graduated from the same. The popular actor is also known for her dancing skills.

Manoj Bajpayee

The popular Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Manoj Bajpayee also studied at Delhi University. Bajpayee graduated with History Honours from Ramjas College. He graduated in the year 1989.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is a popular actor in the Indian film industry. She was active during the 2000s. She completed her graduation with History honours from Jesus and Mary College.

Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also studied at the Delhi University. He studied Zoology honours from Hansraj College. He has now made some of the most popular movies of Bollywood and is considered one of the best filmmakers of his generation.

