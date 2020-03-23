Popular Films Of Tabu That Have Been Adapted From Novels

Tabu is considered by critics to be one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood today. She has received several accolades and awards for her contribution to Indian cinema. She has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international projects as well. Read on to know more about her movies that were inspired by novels:

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Stunning Looks In Monochrome Pictures You Cannot Miss

Tabu's movies that were inspired by novels

1. Maqbool (2003)

Maqbool was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic novel, Macbeth. It was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Tabu and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office but the team of Maqbool won critical acclaim for their contribution to the film. The film was also a part of several international film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Celebs Who Dropped Their Surnames; Tabu, Rekha And Many Others

2. Fitoor (2016)

Fitoor was based on Charles Dicken’s famous novel, Great Expectations. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Tabu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film failed to fare well at the box office. However, Tabu’s performance in the film garnered her acclaim from many film critics. The soundtrack of the film received much love from the audience as well.

3. Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi was based on Yann Martel's 2001 best-selling novel of the same name. The film was directed by Ang Lee. The film starred Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu and Adil Hussain in lead roles. The film received praise from the audience and even went on to win several awards that year including Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Malayalam Movies Fans Must Watch For Her Remarkable Performances

4. The Namesake (2006)

The Namesake starred Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair in lead roles. However, the film traced the story Irrfan Khan and Tabu and how their lives change after they get married and move to a different country. The film was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name. The movie opened to positive reviews, especially from the American audience.

ALSO READ | Tabu Is Bollywood Filmmakers' Favorite Actor And THESE Films Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.