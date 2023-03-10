Last Updated:

Popular Hindi Songs By Naatu Naatu Fame MM Keeravaani

Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023. Ahead of the awards, check out music director MM Keeravaani's Hindi compositions.

Sanyukta baijal
Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla
One of the most famous songs, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla is from the film Zakhm. The track starred Pooja Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and Nagarjuna.  

Aa Bhi Jaa
Sur- The Melody Of Life was released 2002 and was based on music. Starring Lucky Ali and Gauri Karnik, Aa Bhi Jaa became popular among fans.  

Chup Tum Raho
Chup Tum Raho is from film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin which stars Nirmal Pandey, Tara Deshpande, Smriti Mishra, Aashish Vidyarthi, Saurabh Shukla and others. 

Dheere Jalna
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan's film Paheli had a song Dheere Jalna which was composed by MM Keeravaani. For the unversed, the film was also India's entry for Oscar nominations in 2005.

Tu Mile DIl Khile
The famous track Tu Mile Dil Khile is from Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna starrer Criminal which released 1994. 

