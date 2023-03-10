Popular Hindi Songs By Naatu Naatu Fame MM Keeravaani

Quick links:
One of the most famous songs, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla is from the film Zakhm. The track starred Pooja Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and Nagarjuna.
Sur- The Melody Of Life was released 2002 and was based on music. Starring Lucky Ali and Gauri Karnik, Aa Bhi Jaa became popular among fans.
Chup Tum Raho is from film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin which stars Nirmal Pandey, Tara Deshpande, Smriti Mishra, Aashish Vidyarthi, Saurabh Shukla and others.
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan's film Paheli had a song Dheere Jalna which was composed by MM Keeravaani. For the unversed, the film was also India's entry for Oscar nominations in 2005.