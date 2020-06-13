Popular Bollywood Stars Who Started Their Career With Ekta Kapoor's Shows

Ekta Kapoor is the ace producer and owns Balaji Telefilms. The production house is credited with a number of shows which made the early 2000s and 2010s an interesting affair for many television audiences. The ace producer has spotted and cast many actors in her TV shows who are now successful in Bollywood as well. Check out the male actors originally popular because of Ekta Kapoor’s production-

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 With Cult Character; OG 'Komolika' Erupts In Laughter

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is now an A-lister Bollywood actor. However, originally, he worked in popular Ekta Kapoor shows. One of the prominent work included Pavitra Rishta which won him many television awards. However, it was his debut film Kai Poch Che, which catapulted his Bollywood success. He later landed critically acclaimed films like the biopic MS Dhoni and more.

Also Read | 'XXX:2' Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor Against Cyber Bullying

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal’s Kahin Toh Hoga stint created quite the buzz in the telly town. The actor was known for his looks and his ‘angry young man’ role in the serial. He managed to keep the audience hooked to his careless attitude towards anything momentary in the show. Rajeev Khandelwal was groomed by Ekta Kapoor but later went on to star in Bollywood films like Table No 21, Aamir, Pranaam and more.

Also Read | AICWA Seeks FIR Against Ekta Kapoor For 'XXX:2' Scene, Demands Censorship Of OTT Content

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat started out as a supporting actor in the popular Ekta Kapoor show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2006. He essayed the role of Lakshya Virani. Pulkit let-go of the television career quite early and starred in a Bollywood flick Bitto Boss in 2012. However, it was not until the Fukrey franchise films that Pulkit received the recognition he deserved. He was last seen in the comedy hit Pagalapanti.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna To Join The Lead Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor’s popular role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain still stands as his best works. However, Ram Kapoor debuted in Bollywood and essayed several roles. He started out as an actor roped in by Ekta Kapoor shows and won hearts with his superior acting. He has done films like Thappad, LoveYatri, Qaidi Band, Baar Baar Dekho, Rough Book, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Aayee Bala Ko Taal Tu, Humshakals, Lakshmi, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Mai and more.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy can be recognised for his ‘always angry’ but warm-at-heart role in 2 States and also an abusive father in Udaan. The actor has been in several Bollywood films over the years. However, Ronit Roy started out with an Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, essaying the role of Mr Bajaj. The role remains one of his most iconic ventures in over two decades as the show aired first in 2001.

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput, Pulkit Samrat and Ram Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.