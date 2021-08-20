Porn Case: Raj Kundra To Stay In Jail As Mumbai Sessions Court Defers Hearing To Aug 26

In a major development, businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra will continue to be behind the bars till August 26 after a sessions court in Mumbai deferred his bail hearing. Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content.

This latest development comes after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Kundra interim protection from arrest in another case also related to the production of pornography films registered by the city police in 2020.

A single bench of Justice SK Shinde asked police to respond on August 25 to the pre-arrest plea filed by the businessman. "Interim protection granted till then," Justice Shinde said.

Last week, Kundra had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the HC in connection with the 2020 case, after a sessions court declined his application seeking pre-arrest bail. In his plea, Kundra had maintained that another accused in the case was granted bail and thus, he too should be granted bail on parity.

The FIR against Kundra was registered in October last year by the Mumbai Police Cyber Crime Cell alleging the broadcast of nude erotic content on an OTT platform.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 for his alleged role in a pornographic content circulation racket. On the following day, police informed that struggling artists and models were tempted in name of web series and short films after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes.

The Mumbai Police, during the investigation, found several mobile apps, including the Hotshots application, were being used to circulate porn. Owned by a London-based firm called Kernin, the content of the Hotshots app was produced with the help of the Viaan Company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

