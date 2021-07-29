Porn Racket: Two Accused Arrested From Kolkata Within 24 Hrs Of Republic Expose

In a massive impact of Republic Bangla's investigation within 24 hours, two accused in an alleged porn scandal were arrested on Thursday from Kolkata for duping two women and create porn videos of them. The two accused - Nandita Dutta and Mainak were arrested from New town by Kolkata police. Police have filed a case in the matter where the women were tricked into shooting porn in the name of 'general photoshoot' at five-star hotels in the city. The videos have been uploaded on multiple apps including 'Neuflick' app.

Porn racket: Two accused arrested from Kolkata

Earlier on Wednesday, two victims spoke to Republic Bangla on the condition of anonymity narrating how they were tricked into doing porn under the guise of a 'bold photo shoot'. The first victim said that she was called by a Ballygunge studio and was made to shoot a porn video instead of a bold photoshoot. She added, "I was paid Rs 3,000 to 3,500 for the shoot, which was uploaded on an app called 'Neuflicks'." The victim further added that when they confronted those who had arranged the same, they confessed that they were involved in porn-shoot and that she had been misinformed by her coordinators.

Similarly, the other victim stated that while she had shown her interest in 'saree and salwaar kameez' photoshoots, she was offered a photoshoot that involved a 'slightly bold' look- like showing cleavage and back. She said, "When the shoot began, we realized that it was porn. I told them that we did not come here to do that. They said we had told your coordinators everything. Recently, my video went viral. Earlier, it was on the Neuflick app but now it's on Telegram and other sites as well."

When Republic contacted Neuflicks controller Yash Thakur, he refuted all claims of connection with the app. He said, "I am a consultant, and I work with a lot of companies. I don't own any company. Neither Neuflicks is mine nor Flizmovies is mine." While Kolkata police claim that Thakur is allegedly connected to businessman Raj Kundra - who is currently embroiled in a porn scandal, Thakur himself said, "I have no connection with Raj Kundra. I have never talked to him, I have never seen him. Unnecessarily two things are being connected on no basis."

Sources state that Thakur is currently in Singapore and his app 'Neuflicks' has been misused to upload porn videos. Kundra, who is in judicial custody, was arrested by Mumbai police for circulating pornographic content by allegedly luring small-time artists and models into doing porn while offering roles in web series.

