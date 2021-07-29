Porn Scandal Investigation: Linked To Nuefliks App & Raj Kundra, Yash Thakur Denies It All

The Republic Media Network Special Investigation Team, tracking the porn racket allegedly involving Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has unearthed a Kolkata connection to pornography production wherein victims have come forward alleging horrific narrations of how they were exploited.

The Kolkata police confirmed that women were lured to a 5-star hotel, to shoot porn videos without their knowledge. These explicit videos were allegedly uploaded on an OTT platform called Nuefliks. Upon thorough investigation into the operations of Nuefliks app, a Kanpur link emerged. It led the Republic SIT to a man named Yash Thakur, alias Arvind, who is also under the scanner of the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been trying to trace Yash Thakur, who is suspected to be in Singapore. He is alleged to be an ally of businessman Raj Kundra in running the porn racket that has so far spanned at least five cities, three countries and involved two companies abroad.

In order to nab Thakur, the Property Cell of Crime Department has frozen his bank accounts with amounts of around Rs 6 crore. It is claimed that the fund flow from Singapore helped in the production of nude content. The two exploited victims who were interviewed by Republic Media Network, have blamed Yash Thakur for shooting pornographic videos.

Who is Yash Thakur? How is he connected to the Raj Kundra porn racket?

Republic Media Network tracked down Yash Thakur and conducted an exclusive telephonic interview, in which he denied any links to Nuefliks application. Responding to a question regarding the ongoing Crime Branch investigation, Thakur said he has presented all documents to the Mumbai police, 'proving he does not own any company.'

Denying any links to the Nuefliks platform, Yash Thakur said it is a US-based company that has nothing to do with Raj Kundra. "I am merely consulted and I provide services to a number of companies. I provide my server infrastructure to various OTT platforms and sell my bandwidth," he said.

Q: Have you ever worked for Raj Kundra's company?

Yash: Not at all, Raj Kundra has nothing to do with this, I have never talked to him, I have never seen him. Unnecessarily two things are being connected on no basis.

Q: Yash and Arvind, both are your names?

Yash: I kept my name. I have given all the details. I make solutions, so I have to keep a name for myself.

Republic quizzes Yash Thakur's father

After interviewing Yash, the Republic SIT further tracked down Yash Thakur's family members in Kanpur who did not deny that funds were being transferred into their accounts from Singapore. Yash's father Raj Thakur revealed that hefty amounts were transferred into his accounts and that of his daughter-in-law. His son, allegedly based in Singapore since 2006 has allegedly been sending money to his family in crores. Raj Thakur said he did not know how Yash was earning so much money.

Q - A team of Crime Branch came here from Mumbai, what kind of interrogation did they conduct?

A: Family details. Only family details. They asked about the number of children, their education etc.

Q - How long did the interrogation last?

A: Almost 3 to 4 hours.

Q: Questioning has been done related to your accounts as well. Those accounts have also been frozen. How many accounts do you have?

A: I have only one account, in which money was sent. That one is frozen.

Q: How much money was sent?

A: 5 lakhs

Q: Where did it come from?

A: My son sent it to me.

Q: What else information emerged? Your daughter-in-law's account has 2 crore rupees.

A: They are in Singapore, how will I know how much money they have and where did they get it from.

Q: When was the last time he came here?

A: He came here three years ago. Now he is in Singapore only.

Q: What job does he do in Singapore?

A: He works for HP.

Q: A lookout notice was also issued in the Crime Branch of Mumbai against your son?

A: I don't know anything about that. I am hearing this for the first time.

Q: You must have talked to your son, what did he tell you?

A: He told me that he was working for a company and money was paid for that. Whether the company is a fraud or what, what do we have to do with it? I worked for it, they paid me for that.

Q: How many children do you have?

A: Two

Q: They're in Singapore for the last three years?

A: More than that. They went there in 2006-07.

Q: Alleged connections are being made with Raj Kundra, what do you feel about it? The police are also investigating.

A: I don't think so.

Q: The way he talked on the phone, it seemed that he admitted to working for Nuefliks.

A: I told you so, he worked for the company and took the payment for it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.