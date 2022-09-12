Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been painting the town red ever since they began dating. The two never fail to shell out couple goals with their loved-up posts and sweet notes for each other. Recently, the former dropped some adorable pictures with her cricketer-husband as the two enjoyed conversation over coffee in the UK, where she is shooting for the biopic on veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

After playing in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, Virat Kohli is back in the UK to be with his actor-wife and their daughter, Vamika. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star shared a series of pictures with Virat Kohli. In the photos, Anushka Sharma could be seen donning a black sweatshirt on pink pyjamas, while Virat Kohli wore an olive green puffer jacket on black track pants. The two also wore matching white sneakers and could be seen sharing smiles over coffee. Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

Anushka and Virat received a lot of love from several celebrities, who reacted to their photos. Anushka Sharma's producer-brother Karnesh Ssharma, Shibani Dandekar, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and many more dropped red heart emojis on the post. One of their fans called them "CUTIEEEESSSSS," while another wrote, "King and queen."

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Virat Kohli after his 71st century

India's match against Afghanistan's team in Asia Cup 2022 surely turned special for former skipper Virat Kohli, who scored his first international hundred in close to three years. The batsman's century helped India to a massive 212/2 in 20 overs against Afghanistan in the tournament. Soon after his 71st century, his fans could not help but celebrate the cricketer.

Anushka Sharma also heaped praise on her husband by sharing a post on Instagram. In the caption, the Chakda Xpress star wrote, "Forever with you through any and everything." Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Sonali Bendre sent love to Kohli. Shraddha Kapoor commented, "Whatta moment!!!" reacting to the post.