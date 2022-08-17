India marked its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. This year, the main focus was on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as the Centre aimed to hoist 20 crore Tricolours in the nation and it turned out to be a huge success. Now, post-Independence Day, actor and blogger Shenaz Treasury raised awareness on an important issue of disposing of flags used in the celebration. She shared a video on her social media space and posted a series of pictures with some important messages.

Shenaz Treasury asks people to dispose of the Tricolour respectfully

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shenaz uploaded some pictures and videos, asking people to follow the guidelines for disposing of the Indian flag respectfully the next day. The pics saw her holding some placards which read, "Pick up the fallen flags on 16th August". The second pic read, "What is your flag made of?" and the last one read, "What will you do with it tomorrow?" Take a look at it here:

The 41-year-old actor even penned a thoughtful note in the caption, writing, "Sorry to be a buzz kill. But what we do with the flags tomorrow is what will tell more about how much we respect our country and the 75 years of independence. Will our freedom fighters be proud when they see our roads and streets tomorrow? How will we dispose of these flags? Will it cause harm to our environment? Is it made of plastic?"

She continued, "Tomorrow will tell how patriotic we truly are. Happy Independence Day! I love my India and I want to see a green, clean India. I am sure that’s what all our freedom fighters would have wanted too".

(Image: @shenaztreasury/Instagram)