Post 'KGF 2' Success, Sanjay Dutt Says 'no Heroism In Bollywood, There Should Be Whistles'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors in the industry who has proved his acting prowess with each of his releases. His recently released film KGF 2 opposite south star Yash has bowled over the audiences.

Sanjay Dutt's menacing avatar as Adheera in KGF 2 is garnering love and appreciation from all corners. As the actor is basking in the success of his latest release, he recently opened up about how 'heroism' is missing in Bollywood.

Sanjay Dutt opens up on the definition of heroism

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt revealed that the South film industry never forgets heroism and how a hero's entry should be accompanied by whistles and claps. Adding to this the actor said,

“All I want to say is that the South film industry never forgot heroism. You know, the heroism always remained. I think that is important… I think we have forgotten it a little bit…A hero’s entry should be a mind-blowing entry. Woh chalta hai to dhool udni chahiye, seeti bajni chahiye…That is the hero, which was missing for so many years…Look at Janakbaazi, Khal Nayak, everything, there used to the introductions like that. It happens even now there (in the South film industry)... I feel this will happen here now."

Talking about how a hero can’t be strong without a strong villain, he further added,

“No matter if it is the entry of a hero or villain, there should be whistles and clapping…Look at Amrish Ji and all the other actors from the past. They have done such great work. They were strong villains. A hero can’t be strong without a strong villain... Even in Hollywood films - be it action, thriller, or superhero - The villain is something else. Thanos has the power of finishing the world in a matter of minutes. If there is no Thanos, how can the avengers be heroes.”

More about KGF 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada movie is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, the film has Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon taking on important roles.

Image: Instagram@duttsanjay