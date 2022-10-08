Post Wedding With Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Pens Special Note For Friends; 'We Feel Blessed'

Acors-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the moon after tying the knot on October 4, 2022. The couple recently held a wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several high-profile actors including Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more. It is pertinent to note that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal paid homage to both their Punjabi and Lucknowi roots with their wedding functions.

However, sharing a glimpse from their star-studded reception in Mumbai, the Death On The Nile actor dropped a series of pictures on his social media space with a sweet note attached to it.

Post-wedding with Richa, Ali Fazal pens a heartfelt note for his friends

Ali Fazal headed to his Instagram handle, Ali shared some pictures from their wedding reception along with a special message for his friends. "We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It's been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience. And to take in all the love that’s pouring in. More pics to follow soon," wrote the Mirzapur actor.

The pics saw the couple enjoying their wedding festivities to their fullest with some industry friends as well as their family members in attendance.

Keeping the momentum of the celebrations alive, Richa Chadha also shared a sneak peek of her wedding reception. The first pic shared by the Masaan actor featured her close-up look, while in the second slide, she could be seen posing with her husband Ali Fazal. Sharing the pics, Richa wrote in the caption, "This week was so special as we finally got to celebrate our love & togetherness #RiAli."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a spokesperson of the couple issued a statement, stating that the couple has been legally married for 2.5 years and was celebrating their union by hosting receptions and parties for their loved ones.

"This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai," the statement read.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9