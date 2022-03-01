Prabhas' 'Adipurush' Gets Release Date; Mythological Drama To Release In Early 2023

South star Prabhas has a number of films lined up in his kitty. While his fans are currently waiting for the release of his romantic drama Radhe Shyam, they are also eyeing his mythological drama Adipurush. Adipurush faced several delays in the past year. The film was initially supposed to be released in August 2022 but was further delayed owning to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently reports of its Diwali release were making rounds on the internet, but the makers did not confirm them. While fans are eager to know, Prabhas promised a special announcement to be made on the occasion of Mahashivratri, March 1.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas recently shared a brand new poster of the upcoming mythological thriller. Along with the poster, the actor also unveiled the film's new release date. The movie is all set to release on January 12, 2023, two days before the festival of Makar Sankranti. The poster read, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri announcing the release date 12th January 2023." In the caption, the Bahubali star wrote, "Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is the upcoming mythological drama based on the tale of Ramayana. The film will see Prabhas playing the role of Lord Rama, aka Adipurush. Kriti Sanon is stepping into the shoes of Sita, while Saif Ali Khan is all set to wow the audience with yet another antagonist role. The Tanhaji star will portray the role of Lankesh in the upcoming film. The movie also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

The film is helmed by Om Raut, while it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film is touted to be a 3D extravaganza and is being simultaneously shot as a bilingual movie in Telugu and Hindi. The pan-India film will be further dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers of the film wrapped up the film's shoot back in November 2021. Seemingly the makers are focusing more on the film's visual effects due to which the movie will take a lot of time in its post-production process.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas/PTI