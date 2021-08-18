Last Updated:

Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Begin Shooting For Latest Schedule Of ‘Adipurush’ In Mumbai

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon begin shooting for the latest schedule of their upcoming film, ‘Adipurush’ in Mumabi. The film will be directed by Om Raut.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Adipurush

Picture Credits:Prabhas-Twitter/Kriti Sanon-Instagram


Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have headed to Mumbai to shoot for the latest schedule of their upcoming film, Adipurush. Prabhas will take on the role of Lord Ram in the film, while Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita. The mythological film will be directed by Om Raut.

Team Adipurush began shooting for the film in Mumbai when things came to a sudden halt owing to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. However, the shoot is back on track with the actors and crew members currently filming in Mumbai. Apart from seeing Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, viewers will also witness Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh take on the roles of Ravan and Lakshman respectively.

Prabhas recently took to his Instagram account to wish his co-star, Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday. He uploaded a picture of Saif in a red shirt and mentioned that he can’t wait for everyone to see the actor take on his role in the upcoming Adipurush. He wrote, ‘Wishing you a very happy birthday #SaifAliKhan ji ! Can’t wait for everyone to see you in #Adipurush!😊’

READ | Kriti Sanon asks Om Raut to resume 'Adipurush' shoot, calls it her 'most exciting' project

Here is Prabhas’s wish for Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

More about Adipurush

Adipurush will be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is set to make a theatrical release on August 11 next year. Fans anticipate the release of the film as it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The Om Raut directorial will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The dubbed version of the film will also be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Prabhas took to his Instagram account in March to welcome Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to the sets of the film.

READ | 'Adipurush': Director Om Raut shares shooting update, fans express excitement
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix hit, Mimi, which also starred  Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. The film was a remake of the 2011 Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Sunny Singh most recently took on a role alongside Sonnalli Seygall in debutant director, Navjot Gulati’s Jai Mummy Di.

READ | 'Mimi' star Kriti Sanon receives a doting birthday wish from 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas

Picture Credits:Prabhas-Twitter/Kriti Sanon-Instagram

READ | 'Adipurush': Prabhas set to join Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan for shooting film in Mumbai
READ | Prabhas wishes co-star Saif on his 51st b'day; Says "Can’t wait to see you in Adipurush"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND