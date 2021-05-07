Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Adipurush' To Be Shot In Hyderabad: Reports

The second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in every part of the country and with new lockdowns and restrictions in place, a number of film shoots have been indefinitely postponed. There have been strict COVID-19 related restrictions in Maharashtra for quite some time now, which is why the makers of the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have decided to shift the filming location to Hyderabad. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Adipurush to be shot in Hyderabad after Maharashtra imposes COVID-19 restrictions

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the filming for various movies and shows has come to a halt owing to the strict restrictions in the state of Maharashtra, and the latest film to join the list is none other than Om Raut's Adipurush. The Prabhas starrer was being shot in Mumbai's Film City till the last week of March and had to restart a few weeks ago but couldn't because of the lockdown. Now, the director of the film Om Raut and the producers are planning to shift the shooting location to Hyderabad.

If reports are anything to go by, Om Raut has already finalized a studio in the southern city of Hyderabad where safety protocols can be maintained for the star cast and crew and if things go according to plan, the shoot may resume on May 15. A source close to the film stated that 60 days of the shoot are done with and 90 days are remaining. He added that most portions will be shot indoors as the film is VFX-heavy.

Adipurush cast

Prabhas will also be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Adipurush, where he will portray the character of Lord Ram, while Kriti will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan would play Laxman and Raavan respectively. Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously, and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages too. The film is bankrolled by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Image: Kriti Sanon's Official Instagram Account

