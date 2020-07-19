Prabhas' 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Won THESE Awards And Accolades

One of actor Prabhas’ best performances so far, was seen in the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film starred actors Rana Duggabatti, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles along with Prabhas, while actors Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar played supporting roles in the film. Baahubali: The Beginning received critical acclamation worldwide and was known to be one of the most expensive films ever made. The film won several awards and accolades for special effects, direction and supporting roles. Here’s a list of some awards the film won.

Awards won by Baahubali: The Beginning

CineMaa Awards

Best Movie (Baahubali: The Beginning)- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli

Best Music Director Jury- M. M. Keeravani

Best Art Director- Sabu Cyril

Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan

Best Actor in a Negative Role- Rana Daggubati

Best VFX- V. Srinivas Mohan

Best Editor- Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar

Best Choreographer- Prem Rakshith

Best Fight Master- Peter Hein

Best Singer Male- Karthik (for song "Pacchabottu")

Best Singer Female- Ramya Behra (for song "Dheevara")

IIFA Utsavam

Best Picture (Baahubali: The Beginning) – Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

Best Direction – S. S. Rajamouli

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Sathyaraj

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Ramya Krishnan

Best Performance in a Negative Role – Rana Daggubati

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Haricharan (for song "Manohari")

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri (for song "Jeevanadhi"

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Satya Yamini (for song "Mamathala Thalli")

Best Production Design- Sabu Cyril

Nandi Awards

Best Feature Film- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni (Baahubali: The Beginning)

Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli

Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan

Best Villain- Rana Daggubati

Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar

Best Art Director- Sabu Cyril

Best Music Director- M. M. Keeravani

Best Male Playback Singer- M. M. Keeravani

Best Choreographer- Prem Rakshith

Best Audiographer-P. M. Sateesh

Best Costume Designer- Rama Rajamouli, Prashanti Tipirineni

Best Fight Master- Peter Hein

Best Special Effects- V. Srinivas Mohan

National Film Awards

Best Feature Film to Baahubali: The Beginning- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

Best Special Effects- V. Srinivas Mohan

Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards

Best Lyricist- Madhan Karky

President's Honour- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

South Indian International Movie Awards

Best Film - Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli

Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar

Best Action Choreographer- Peter Hein

Best Actor in a Negative Role- Rana Daggubati

Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan

Best Playback Singer Female- Satya Yamini (for the song "Mamathala Thalli")

Santosham Best Actor Award- Prabhas (Baahubali: The Beginning)

Nominations

Filmfare Awards South

Best Actor – Prabhas

Best Actress - Tamannaah

Best Music Director – M. M. Keeravani

Best Supporting Actor – Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj

IIFA Utsavam

Best Direction –S. S. Rajamouli

Best Performance in a Lead Role (Male) – Prabhas

Best Performance in a Lead Role (Female) – Tamannaah

Best Performance in a Lead Role (Male) – Prabhas

Best Performance in a Lead Role (Female) – Tamannaah

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Sathyaraj

Best Performance in a Negative Role – Rana Daggubati

Best Music Direction – M. M. Keeravani

Best Lyricist – K Shiva Datta (for "Mamathala Thalli")

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Deepu (for song "Veerane")

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Revanth (for song "Manohari")

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Deepu (for song "Dheevara")

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri (for song "Jeevanadhi")

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Damini (for the song "Pachcha Bottesi")

Saturn Awards

Best Fantasy Film - Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni

Best Supporting Actress- Tamannaah

Best Music- M. M. Keeravani

Best Production Design- Sabu Cyril

Best Costume Design- Rama Rajamouli, Prashanti Tipirineni

South Indian International Movie Awards

Best Actor- Prabhas

Best Music Director- M. M. Keeravani

Best Supporting Actor- Sathyaraj

Best Lyricist- K. Shiva Datta

Best Playback Singer Male- M. M. Keeravani (for song "Nippule Swasaga")

Best Playback Singer Female- Ramya Behra (for song "Dheevara")

