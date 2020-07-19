Prabhas' 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Won THESE Awards And Accolades

One of actor Prabhas’ best performances so far, was seen in the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film starred actors Rana Duggabatti, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles along with Prabhas, while actors Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar played supporting roles in the film. Baahubali: The Beginning received critical acclamation worldwide and was known to be one of the most expensive films ever made. The film won several awards and accolades for special effects, direction and supporting roles. Here’s a list of some awards the film won.
Awards won by Baahubali: The Beginning
CineMaa Awards
- Best Movie (Baahubali: The Beginning)- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli
- Best Music Director Jury- M. M. Keeravani
- Best Art Director- Sabu Cyril
- Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan
- Best Actor in a Negative Role- Rana Daggubati
- Best VFX- V. Srinivas Mohan
- Best Editor- Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao
- Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar
- Best Choreographer- Prem Rakshith
- Best Fight Master- Peter Hein
- Best Singer Male- Karthik (for song "Pacchabottu")
- Best Singer Female- Ramya Behra (for song "Dheevara")
IIFA Utsavam
- Best Picture (Baahubali: The Beginning) – Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Picture – Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Direction – S. S. Rajamouli
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Sathyaraj
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Ramya Krishnan
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Ramya Krishnan
- Best Performance in a Negative Role – Rana Daggubati
- Best Playback Singer (Male) – Haricharan (for song "Manohari")
- Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri (for song "Jeevanadhi"
- Best Playback Singer (Female) – Satya Yamini (for song "Mamathala Thalli")
- Best Production Design- Sabu Cyril
Also Read: Priya Bapat’s 'wind-in-the-hair' Throwback Look In Crop-top Is Giving Major Fashion Goals
Nandi Awards
- Best Feature Film- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni (Baahubali: The Beginning)
- Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli
- Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan
- Best Villain- Rana Daggubati
- Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar
- Best Art Director- Sabu Cyril
- Best Music Director- M. M. Keeravani
- Best Male Playback Singer- M. M. Keeravani
- Best Choreographer- Prem Rakshith
- Best Audiographer-P. M. Sateesh
- Best Costume Designer- Rama Rajamouli, Prashanti Tipirineni
- Best Fight Master- Peter Hein
- Best Special Effects- V. Srinivas Mohan
National Film Awards
- Best Feature Film to Baahubali: The Beginning- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Special Effects- V. Srinivas Mohan
Also Read: 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Clocks 5 Years: 5 Lesser-known Facts To Knock Your Socks Off
Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards
- Best Lyricist- Madhan Karky
- President's Honour- Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
South Indian International Movie Awards
- Best Film - Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Director- S. S. Rajamouli
- Best Cinematographer- K. K. Senthil Kumar
- Best Action Choreographer- Peter Hein
- Best Actor in a Negative Role- Rana Daggubati
- Best Supporting Actress- Ramya Krishnan
- Best Playback Singer Female- Satya Yamini (for the song "Mamathala Thalli")
Santosham Best Actor Award- Prabhas (Baahubali: The Beginning)
Nominations
Filmfare Awards South
- Best Actor – Prabhas
- Best Actress - Tamannaah
- Best Music Director – M. M. Keeravani
- Best Supporting Actor – Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj
IIFA Utsavam
- Best Direction –S. S. Rajamouli
- Best Performance in a Lead Role (Male) – Prabhas
Also Read: Check Prabhas' Net Worth As The Makers Release The First Look Of 'Radhe Shyam'
IIFA Utsavam
- Best Performance in a Lead Role (Female) – Tamannaah
- Best Performance in a Lead Role (Male) – Prabhas
- Best Performance in a Lead Role (Female) – Tamannaah
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Sathyaraj
- Best Performance in a Negative Role – Rana Daggubati
- Best Music Direction – M. M. Keeravani
- Best Music Direction – M. M. Keeravani
- Best Lyricist – K Shiva Datta (for "Mamathala Thalli")
- Best Playback Singer (Male) – Deepu (for song "Veerane")
- Best Playback Singer (Male) – Revanth (for song "Manohari")
- Best Playback Singer (Male) – Deepu (for song "Dheevara")
- Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri (for song "Jeevanadhi")
- Best Playback Singer (Female) – Damini (for the song "Pachcha Bottesi")
Saturn Awards
- Best Fantasy Film - Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
- Best Supporting Actress- Tamannaah
- Best Music- M. M. Keeravani
- Best Production Design- Sabu Cyril
- Best Costume Design- Rama Rajamouli, Prashanti Tipirineni
South Indian International Movie Awards
- Best Actor- Prabhas
- Best Music Director- M. M. Keeravani
- Best Supporting Actor- Sathyaraj
- Best Lyricist- K. Shiva Datta
- Best Playback Singer Male- M. M. Keeravani (for song "Nippule Swasaga")
- Best Playback Singer Female- Ramya Behra (for song "Dheevara")
Also Read: Prabhas Helps Director's Son Santosh Sobhan Secure Two Movies With UV Creations?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.