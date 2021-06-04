Prabhas Extends Birthday Wishes To 'Salaar' Director Prashanth Neel, Shares Unseen Pic

On the joyous occasion of director Prashanth Neel’s birthday, pan India star Prabhas took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday wish. The Baahubali fame actor shared a picture of the filmmaker while wishing him on the special day. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @prashanthneel. Have a beautiful day.” In the photo, Prashanth Neel can be seen on the sets of a film. The two stars last year announced their collaboration for a pan-India thriller film Salaar.

Prabhas pens endearing wish for Prashanth Neel

Later, it was announced that actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in by the makers to play the leading lady The film went on floors a few months back. Shruti Haasan had shared updates from the shooting schedule while sharing her happiness of being a part of the film. When the film was announced, the makers shared the first look of Prabhas from Salaar. Hombale Films tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN... CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga." Apart from Prabhas, the ace film director also received birthday wishes from actor Jr NTR. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jr NTR wished the actor also revealed that he cannot wait to begin work with him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel. Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces. God Bless”.

Meanwhile, According to the reports of Tollywood net, after completing their commitments, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli will start shooting for their next film together. This will be their fourth film together after the 2005 film Chatrapathi, 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning, and 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. No other details about their new venture have been revealed yet.

On the work front, Prabhas is all set to feature in his upcoming film Radhe Shyam which is all set to release on July 20, 2021. The film stars him in the titular role alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in films like Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, Adipurush is based on Ramayan and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

IMAGE: PRASHANTH_NEEL/Twitter

