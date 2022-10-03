Before the grand launch of the Adipurush teaser on October 2 at Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya, the entire team visited the Ram Temple to seek blessings. Superstar Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar visited the temple and sought blessings for their upcoming movie.

Other than the names mentioned above, actor Saif Ali Khan who is a vital part of the star cast along with Sunny Singh, gave a miss to the entire captivating event. The film is preparing for a grand premiere next year on January 12, 2023. For those unknown, in the upcoming mythological drama which is based on the epic Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama and Kriti as Janaki. Saif as Lankesh and Sunny as Lakshman in the film.

Adipurush team visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Before the much-awaited teaser launch, the team had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Pictures from their visit have been surfacing on social media. In the photos, Sanon was seen wearing a grey coloured floral dress and kept her head covered with a dupatta while Prabhas on the other hand, kept it simple and comfy. He was seen wearing a white colour kurta and pyjama.



On the teaser launch day, to welcome the star cast, a massive 50-ft poster of the movie was erected that just aroused curiosity among the fans. Meanwhile, the teaser gave a glance into the beautiful storyline where Prabhas as Lord Ram battles with demons. Saif, on the other hand, looks fierce and powerful as Lankesh. At one point in time, the video shows a glimpse of his 10 heads to a woman sitting at his feet.

He rides a demon-dragon-creature into battle and on the other side/ Prabhas is joined by his own army that includes Laxman who is played by Sunny Singh and Hanuman with the vaanar sena. Apart from a spectacular visual treat and sound, the film contains heavy use of CGI and VFX to give a fabulous cinematic experience to the moviegoers. Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.

IMAGE: Instagram/ManavManglani