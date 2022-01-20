Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' & Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' To Clash On Holi Weekend?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much anticipated pan-India film Radhe Shyam was all set to be released this Sankranti on January 14 but was postponed as the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. Following a rise in cases, several movies like multi-starrer RRR, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and more were also postponed as several states shut down cinema halls and imposed new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar also announced the new release date of his movie Bachchan Pandey, which was earlier supposed to release in January. As per reports, both the movies are looking to take advantage of the Holi weekend in March, and Prabhas and Akshay Kumar's films will probably clash at the box office.

Prabhas and Akshay Kumar's films to clash in March?

As per a report by Bollywood Life, the makers of Radhe Shyam are also looking out to release the Prabhas-starrer on Holi, which is on March 18. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has already announced that Bachchan Pandey will be released on March 18. Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Radhe Shyam might be releasing on Valentine's Day, which is on February 14. The makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera were also eyeing the Holi weekend date but will opt-out to avoid the big 3-way clash.

More about Radhe Shyam

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer period drama film Radhe Shyam was all set to release on January 14, 2022, but was postponed. The makers shared a statement that read, "A little more wait to witness the biggest story of Love vs Destiny. We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!"

More about Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar's action comedy film Bachchan Pandey has finally got a release date after being postponed twice due to the pandemic. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in December 2020 and then in January 2021. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/@radheshyamfilm