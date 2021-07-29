Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Director Teases BIG 'update' After Schedule Wrap; Fans Excited

A journey that started with the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has come a long way -- from being called just a "South actor" to being a pan-Indian star. The actor currently has, not one, but four films in his kitty, all at different stages of development. The first in the list is Radhe Shyam, which has completed its shooting and has an 'official update' on its way.

Radhe Shyam update delights fans

The news was shared by the director Radha Krishna Kumar on Twitter. The filmmaker shared that the last schedule of the movie was completed as he spread his love to all the "darling fans," referring to the title that Prabhas and his fans are known by.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the expectations, but there's an update nevertheless. "Let's all wait," he wrote as he shares that there are three more days to go for the official update.

All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

3 days more for the official update !!! Let’s all wait 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

The teaser of the update was enough for the fans to get excited. They used terms like 'biggest Telugu festival' to describe their excitement.

He is arriving for Biggest Telugu Festival after 15 years 🤩❣️



Madly Waiting 🤟#Prabhas #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/hKHh8hWV6T — Prabhas Streaks™ (@PrabhasStreaks) July 28, 2021

As per reports, the 'update' is said to be about the release date of Radhe Shyam. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, and many believed that it would but soon the makers shared the new release date. Some reported that the movie Prabhas-Pooja Hegde are going to star together in will be scheduled to release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14.

Rebel Star #Prabhas' #RadheShyam all set for grand Sankranthi 2022 release.



Official announcement on July 30. pic.twitter.com/ZfOdfykQWc — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 28, 2021

#RadheShyam On Sankranthi Race ❤️



Official Confirmation Will on 30th July With New Poster 🖼️📸💕 pic.twitter.com/DGMIjrLpdl — Karimnagar Prabhas FC™ (@KNRPrabhasFc) July 28, 2021

The makers have shared numerous posters of the movie till now, that gave a glimpse of the bond between the leads. The movie is said to be a period love story set in Paris, and a teaser was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day. One could see Prabhas trying to woo Pooja's character by calling out to her in a foreign language. When she asks him if he considered himself a 'Romeo;, he replied that he was not among those who would give his life for love.

The shooting of the movie had kicked off in October 2018, and has been filmed in locations like Georgia and Italy. Veteran actor Bhagyashree is among the other members of the cast.

