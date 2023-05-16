Prabhas Shares New Adipurush Poster, Begins One Month Countdown To Release

A new poster of the upcoming film Adipurush has been released. As the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana nears its release, more and more promotional content from the film is being released, stoking fan frenzy. The latest Adipurush poster features Prabhas as his character Raghava, inspired by Lord Ram, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman as they arrive at Lanka, ready to battle Lankesh.

The new poster had flames surrounding the background as well as the aura of Raghava. While Lord Hanuman is transformed into his giant form, Raghava rides on his back with a bow and arrow aimed at the enemy. The caption of the Instagram post read, “The devotion of everyone abounds, As Adipurush's arrival resounds." Check out the post below.

Adipurush fever grips the world

Adipurush is currently generating immense buzz, not just in India but abroad as well as ahead of its worldwide release next month. Recently, an Uzbekistan band from Tashkent, the Havas Guruhi, posted an exhilarating and soulful performance of the song Jai Shri Ram on their social media handles. They captioned the video, “The fever of Adipurush is soaring high and we can't get over it! #JaiShriRam anthem takes over the world as Uzbekistan’s musical group #HavasGuruhi croon the powerful lyrics." Check out Havas Guruhi’s rendition of Jai Shri Ram song below.

The fever of #Adipurush is soaring high and we can't get over it! #JaiShriRam anthem takes over world as as Uzbekistan’s musical group #HavasGuruhi croon the powerful lyrics! 🔥🏹#Adipurush #Prabhas @omraut pic.twitter.com/leF0VXV9FB — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) May 15, 2023

Adipurush will release on June 16

Adipurush is currently slated for a worldwide release on June 16. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram/Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Goddess Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana. The film will be released in Hindu, Tamil and Telugu and will reportedly debut on 4300 screens.