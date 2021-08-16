Prabhas Wishes Co-star Saif On His 51st B'day; Says "Can’t Wait To See You In Adipurush"

Actor Saif Ali Khan who ringed in on his 51st birthday today has been receiving love from his fans and industry friends. On the joyous occasion, Saif’s Adipurush co-actor Prabhas took to Instagram and extended his heartfelt wishes. The Baahubali actor shared a picture of Saif while excitedly looking forward to his fans watching him on the silver screen in the upcoming magnum opus.

Prabhas wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday

“Wishing you a very happy birthday #SaifAliKhan Ji! Can’t wait for everyone to see you in #Adipurush!”, Prabhas wrote while wishing Saif. For the unversed, According to reports, Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist Ravana while Prabhas will be seen playing the protagonist in the forthcoming film. The much-anticipated film will be directed by Om Raut. According to several reports, the film has a massive budget of Rs. 350-400 crores.

According to the aforementioned report, Saif and Prabhas were allegedly asked to "bulk up" and have "a muscular look" for the project. This is due to the many action sequences that the movie will have. The source also claims that some international action directors have also been "roped in" for the upcoming film. The shooting for Adipurush began in Feb 2021. However, on the first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the set, leading to quite a bit of damage to the set and several props. The project also faced delay due to the second wave of COVID-19 and hence resumed shooting at the beginning of this month. The source told the outlet that the team was done with about 30 percent of the shoot before starting the new schedule, also sharing that the losses due to the fire were massive, including the destruction of several costumes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is currently working on his other thriller film Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. In the film, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Shruti Haasan. Prabhas recently shared a post on social media for another one of his upcoming films, titled Project K which will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. According to the same report, Prabhas is still filming another project Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad and will join the Adipurush cast next month. According to various media reports, Saif Ali Khan will wrap up a majority of his part in the film before flying to Europe to begin filming the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

IMAGE: PTI/SAIFALIKHAN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.