Prabhudheva's 48th Birthday: Watch The Best Dance Sequences Of India's Michael Jackson

Indian choreographer, actor, director and producer, Prabhudheva is known for his terrific dance moves and choreography on iconic songs. Prabhudheva has worked in over 100 Indian films as a choreographer with several legendary actors. The Indian Michael Jackson is celebrating his 48th birthday today. On Prabhudheva's birthday, here are the choreographer's best dance sequences.

Mukkala Mukabala

One of Prabhudheva's movies, Kadhalan has a tremendous dance sequence. The song Mukkala Mukabala features Prabhudheva and Nagma. The music director of the song is A.R. Rahman who also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Music Director - Tamil for the film. The song was later recreated in the film Street Dancer.

Urvasi Urvasi

Another A. R. Rahman composed song Urvasi Urvasi from the film Kadhalan has a dance sequence by Prabhudheva. It is one of the best of Prabhudheva's songs. The song is sung by A. R. Rahman, Suresh Peters, and Shahul Hameed while Vairamuthu penned it. The Tamil film Kadhalan hit the screens on September 17, 1994.

Kay Sera Sera

The song, Kay Sera Sera, from the film Pukar is yet another combination of A. R. Rahman's music direction and Prabhudheva's dance. The song also features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor who played the lead roles in the film. Prabhudheva was seen in Michael Jackson's look in the song. Prabhudheva and Madhuri Dixit's Michael Jackson look in the song Kay Sera Sera won millions of hearts. The film Pukar hit the screens on February 4, 2000.

The dance sequence in ABCD

Prabhudheva's dance sequence in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance won millions of hearts and was one of the most iconic scenes in the 2013 film. Prabhudheva played the role of Ram Prasad in this Remo D'Souza directorial. The film also features Ganesh Acharaya, Dharmesh Yelande, and Salman Yusuff Khan.

Happy Hour

The song Happy Hour from ABCD 2 features Prabhudheva's dance. The song is sung by Mika while the music is given by Sachin Jigar. Mayur Puri penned this song. The film ABCD 2 also cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Promo Image Source: Prabhudheva's Instagram handle