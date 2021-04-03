Last Updated:

Prabhudheva's 48th Birthday: Watch The Best Dance Sequences Of India's Michael Jackson

The Indian Michael Jackson is celebrating his 48th birthday today. On Prabhudheva's birthday, here are the choreographer's best dance sequences.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Prabhudheva's Instagram

Prabhudheva ig


Indian choreographer, actor, director and producer, Prabhudheva is known for his terrific dance moves and choreography on iconic songs. Prabhudheva has worked in over 100 Indian films as a choreographer with several legendary actors. The Indian Michael Jackson is celebrating his 48th birthday today. On Prabhudheva's birthday, here are the choreographer's best dance sequences.

READ | Varun Dhawan shares 'Coolie No. 1' shot inspired by Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'; WATCH

Mukkala Mukabala

One of Prabhudheva's movies, Kadhalan has a tremendous dance sequence. The song Mukkala Mukabala features Prabhudheva and Nagma. The music director of the song is A.R. Rahman who also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Music Director - Tamil for the film. The song was later recreated in the film Street Dancer.

READ | Dhanush pours love on Prabhu Deva with candid picture, says, 'friends like family'

Urvasi Urvasi

Another A. R. Rahman composed song Urvasi Urvasi from the film Kadhalan has a dance sequence by Prabhudheva. It is one of the best of Prabhudheva's songs. The song is sung by A. R. Rahman, Suresh Peters, and Shahul Hameed while Vairamuthu penned it. The Tamil film Kadhalan hit the screens on September 17, 1994. 

READ | 'Bagheera' trailer launch date and Prabhu Deva's look released; read the details

Kay Sera Sera

The song, Kay Sera Sera, from the film Pukar is yet another combination of A. R. Rahman's music direction and Prabhudheva's dance. The song also features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor who played the lead roles in the film. Prabhudheva was seen in Michael Jackson's look in the song. Prabhudheva and Madhuri Dixit's Michael Jackson look in the song Kay Sera Sera won millions of hearts. The film Pukar hit the screens on February 4, 2000. 

READ | 'Bagheera' teaser unveiled by Dhanush; actor calls Prabhu Deva 'a dear friend'

The dance sequence in ABCD

Prabhudheva's dance sequence in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance won millions of hearts and was one of the most iconic scenes in the 2013 film. Prabhudheva played the role of Ram Prasad in this Remo D'Souza directorial. The film also features Ganesh Acharaya, Dharmesh Yelande, and Salman Yusuff Khan.

READ | Prabhu Deva's birthday quiz: How well do you know this iconic actor/choreographer?

Happy Hour 

The song Happy Hour from ABCD 2 features Prabhudheva's dance. The song is sung by Mika while the music is given by Sachin Jigar. Mayur Puri penned this song. The film ABCD 2 also cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Promo Image Source: Prabhudheva's Instagram handle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT