Prachi Desai Announces Comeback, To Make Digital Debut With Film 'Silence Can You Hear It'

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor Prachi Desai is all set to make her comeback and this time it is digital. She will be seen in the movie Silence Can You Hear It opposite the ace actor Manoj Bajpayee. The thriller is set to be released on the digital platform, Zee5.

Prachi will be playing the role of an investigating officer under Manoj Balpayee's character ACP Avinash Verma. Talking about her role in the movie with Bollywood Life, Prachi said, that her character Inspector Sanjana is a strong, feisty and dedicated woman. Prachi further revealed that her character while being young and professional respects and aspires to be like Manoj Bajpayee’s character due to his ferociousness and dedication.

All the details about Prachi Desai's comeback movie

Alsop Read | Prachi Desai Injures Herself While Filming Action Sequence For 'Silence: Can You Hear It?'

Prachi Desai's comeback movie Silence Can You Hear It cast also includes Sahil Vaid, Arjun Mathur among others. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman whose dead body is found a day after she was reported missing by a group of trekkers. ACP Avinash Verma played by Manoj Bajpayee and Inspector Sanjana played by Prachi Desai are assigned the mysterious murder.

Also Read | Where Is Prachi Desai? Know What The 'Bol Bachchan' Actor Is Up To Now

Reportedly, while filming for the movie directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Prachi Desai hurt herself while performing a stunt on one of the barricades. Her right foot slipped causing her to hurt herself. Since she didn't reveal her injury to others, the wound got worse causing her to limp. Prachi's team discovered her having a swollen ankle and doctor's reports indicated that she had damaged her tissues, for which she was advised bed rest for two weeks.

Prachi Desai's comeback movie was announced on the actor's Instagram page on December 23, 2020. She happily announced her new role to the world. Prachi will be seen in a brand new avatar as she has never played such a role in her career as an actor. The movie will be released on Zee5 on March 26, 2021.

Also Read | Prachi Desai Spotted On A Wheelchair At The Airport Leaves Fans Gushing 'Get Well Soon'

Also Read | Prachi Desai Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Defending Her Talent With His 'kind Words'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.