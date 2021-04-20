Prachi Desai Opens Up On Casting Couch Experience: 'I Was Told I'm Not Hot Enough'

Prachi Desai entered the TV industry in the year 2006 with the series Kasamh Se where she played the role of Bani. Two years later, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Rock On! The actor has also been a part of films like Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012) and I, Me Aur Main (2013). In a recent interview, the actor opened up on her experience of casting couch. She talked about how she was asked for sexual favours by a director and how she turned it down. Read further to know more about what she said.

Prachi Desai talks about casting couch

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prachi revealed that in the film business people want you to be a certain way and that is decided by a man. She said that one is always looked at from a male gaze. The actor revealed that she was told she isn't hot enough and that she needs to be hot. She was also told that she was too young to be cute and that she needs to do a sexy shoot and a sexy song. The actor used to question the people who'd ask her to do such things. She asked them if they saw what she is doing in the films and that she can act.

She talked about direct and indirect pass made at her and how she handled it. She told the publication that direct propositions were made on her if she wanted to be a part of certain big films, which she declined. She added that the director called her several times. She said that she didn't beat around the bush and told the director no on his face several times.

She also revealed that at times she and her manager realised that she was replaced from a movie through a Facebook post. She added that she used to confront filmmakers about the same. To which they used to reply that they were supposed to start shooting within six days and they were told that she was not okay with doing a certain song or a scene hence she was replaced. And that they want to make the role far "sexier or raunchier". She revealed that all of this happened to her in the past and she had to go through this several times.

She also addressed one of the incidents where she was ghosted by the filmmaker and got to know that she is replaced through a rumour. She added that there is a common factor in all her experience and that is the filmmakers don't call back. She further added that although the filmmakers act like they are honourable men and when it comes to calling and telling someone that they are replaced, they can't call or send a text.

