Prachi Desai's Look In Her ZEE5 Original Film 'Silence' Leaves Her Fans Astonished

Prachi Desai is all geared up to crank it up a notch by making her digital debut through her upcoming ZEE5 film, Silence. She recently left her fans curious and amazed when she shared her look from the movie on social media with an intriguing caption.

Prachi Desai's look in Silence

Prachi Desai recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming Zee5 movie Silence in which she can be seen in an absolutely different look alongside other talented cast members. In the poster, she can be seen wearing a black top with a white jacket and can be seen in an intense look.

In the caption, she stated how the truth lies in the details and dropped a question for her fans asking whether ACP Avinash and his team will be able to uncover it or not. She then added that ‘Silence… Can You Hear It’ will release on March 26 on ZEE5 and mentioned the cast and crew in her Instagram post.

As the fans always await Prachi Desai’s movies, they were excited to know about her new movie as well as thrilled to see her latest look from Silence. Many of the fans stated how they were curious to see her and added how she was going to be amazing in every way. Many of the fans also wrote how her look from the film was amazing and stated how her intensity was at its peak. Some of them also addressed her as a queen and wished her all the best for her digital debut through Silence. Have a look at some of the fans’ reaction to Prachi Desai’s look in Silence.



Prachi Desai’s movies

Prachi Desai gained recognition from the TV show Kasam Se and after appearing in a couple of other television shows, she made her movie debut with the 2008 film Rock On!!. Some of the other Prachi Desai’s movies include Life Partner, Bol Bacchan, Teri Meri Kahaani, Carbon, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Azhar, and Rock On 2.

