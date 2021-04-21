Prajakta Koli Shares Nine Things That Helped Her 'feel Better' In Quarantine

After testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago, sensational YouTuber Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, has helped others battling with Coronavirus with a list of things that are helping her "feel better in quarantine". On Tuesday, Prajakta took to her Instagram handle and revealed 9 things that are making her home quarantine experience better. Soon after her Instagram post surfaced on the internet, celebrities including Dia Mirza, Sanya Malhotra and Sophie Choudry reacted to it and were all-hearts about the same.

Prajakta Koli's latest post receives love as she reveals things to do while in quarantine

Last Sunday, Prajakta Koli revealed testing positive for COVID-19 on her Instagram handle and was showered with thousands of "get well soon" wishes from her celebrity pals as well as netizens. The 27-year-old has been quite active on social media ever since and keeps fans posted with her health updates. While Prajakta Koli's health is being taken care of by her family and doctors, revealed by her, the Mismatched star has now shared a list of 9 things she has been doing while in quarantine that has helped her feel better.

Earlier today, i.e. April 21, 2021, the actor-YouTuber took to Instagram to extend help to others battling with COVID-19 in home quarantine by revealing the things she has been doing to keep herself chirpy. In addition to sharing the list, she captioned the post writing: "And constantly keeping in touch with my doctor, sharing everything about every day...I know it’s tough, but let’s take one day at a time and keep moving forward." Take a look at Prajakta Koli's quarantine "feel better" list below:

Colourful bed sheets and covers. Changing them every 2-3 days. Hot showers twice a day. A fresh pair of pyjamas after every shower. Happy music playing in the room while I nap, draw, read or just simply be. F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Hera Pheri, Awaara Paagal Deewana, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (Or whatever makes your heart happy). Incessant video calls with family and friends. Writing in my journal before bed every time. Praying and expressing my gratitude every chance I get in the day. Meditation and breathing exercises.

Check out Prajakta Koli's Instagram post below:

Promo Image Source: Prajakta Koli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.