Prajakta Koli Wraps Filming Of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Shares Pics From Her Final Day On Set

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli will soon be making her big-screen debut through the comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor, also known by her online name MostlySane took to her Instagram handle and informed that she had wrapped the filming of her debut movie. Prajakta also shared a series of photos from her last day on the sets of the movie.

Prajakta Koli wraps the filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She shared pictures with several crew members of the movie and wrote, "Wrapped my first film this morning and I feel nothing but gratitude for living this life. Thank you @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @panchamighavri and the lovely lovely team for letting a girl live her dream. #Jug Jug Jeeyo Here’s a photo dump from my final day on set."

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles alongside Varun Dhawan. The entire cast of the movie has been sharing several behind the scenes videos and pictures from the sets of the movie. Earlier this week, Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared that she had wrapped the shooting of the movie. Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in Besharam.

As she shared the photo, the veteran actor wrote, "Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted COVID. The second wave of the COVID pandemic halted the shoot of the movie for several months. The shoot was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from the sets.

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli gained popularity for the funny videos that she posted on Youtube. She then made her acting debut through the web series Mismatched and also released her short film Khayali Pulao in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@mostlysane