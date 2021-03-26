Prakash Javadekar Congratulates Asha Bhosle For Winning Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was recently conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2020. The singer took to Twitter and thanked fans for the highest state honour. With wishes pouring in from all across, the Le Gayi singer received a congratulatory message from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Prakash Javadekar congratulates Asha Bhosle

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting congratulated the singer for the award and wrote, "Many congratulations to Indian music singer Asha tai Bhosle for the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award 2020." The 87-year-old singer had earlier in a post ex[pressed her gratitude with a special mention of her fans who thought her worthwhile for the honour and acknowledgment. "My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra."



The veteran singer celebrated the jubilant moment with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Government. She shared a video from the celebratory moment where the singer can be seen enjoying with her granddaughter as the two sit and talk about winning such an important and prestigious award. Zanai said in Hindi, "Asha aayi, the government has given you the Maharashtra Bhushan Award,' how are you feeling?" To which she happily replied, " I am feeling very delighted, as I have received a lot many awards, and this award is from my maayka (from my mom's home) that is why I am extremely happy.

"I am very much thankful to the Maharashtra government as they have given me this award. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra." Apart from the two talking, fans can also watch a cake and jaggery being kept on the table to celebrate the victory.

My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.



Eternally grateful ðŸ™ðŸ¼



Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1WWejGSSiQ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra ðŸ™ðŸ¼ Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/7fODtVxYPl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021



While thanking all, Asha Bhosle wrote, "Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle. Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra Folded hands, Jai Hind." Meanwhile, the singer during her illustrious career has crooned thousands of soul-stirring iconic songs. She is also the recepient of two National Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hain from Umrao Jaan and in 1986 for Mera Kuch Samaan from Ijaazat.

(Image credit: Twitter/ PTI)