Prakash Javadekar Agrees B-town Jumped The Gun After Deepika's JNU Visit Sparks Row

After the much-awaited press conference by Delhi Police over the JNU violence that unfolded on January 5, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the violence was a pre-planned plot of the left organizations to stop the winter registration by damaging the server rooms and disabling the CCTVs.

Has Bollywood jumped the gun?

On being asked if Bollywood has jumped the gun, Union Minister Javadekar agreed over the statement but refused to comment further and said 'although these events become news, it hardly impacts anyone'.

His response comes minutes after Delhi Police names JNUSU members in its JNU violence probe and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn issued a social media post saying that one should always 'wait' for proper facts to emerge.

Appealing to the citizens of the country to not 'derail' the matter and further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, the actor's tweet was after Padmaavat actress' brief seven-minute attendance at the Left-dominated JNU Student Union protest, and just moments after the Delhi Police named 7 JNUSU leaders and 2 ABVP members in its violence probe.

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge.



I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

In the press conference, the Senior BJP leader then appealed to the students to not be misled by political parties. He said, "I appeal to the students to be aware and not be misled by those seeking political advantage of them. Even we have done student political protests, but student protests mean there has to be demands and discussions, but not the violence of this kind. I request the students to contemplate again and start the registrations as their parents have sent them to study and not to fight like this."

A few days back, discussing boycott call over Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU), Javadekar said that 'any artist, anyone can go anywhere and put forth his or her view, as this is a democracy'.

