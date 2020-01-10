The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prakash Javadekar Agrees B-town Jumped The Gun After Deepika's JNU Visit Sparks Row

Bollywood News

On being asked if Bollywood has jumped the gun, Prakash Javadekar agrees but refuses to comment further saying 'While it makes news, it doesn't impact anyone'.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:

After the much-awaited press conference by Delhi Police over the JNU violence that unfolded on January 5, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the violence was a pre-planned plot of the left organizations to stop the winter registration by damaging the server rooms and disabling the CCTVs. 

Has Bollywood jumped the gun? 

On being asked if Bollywood has jumped the gun, Union Minister Javadekar agreed over the statement but refused to comment further and said 'although these events become news, it hardly impacts anyone'.

READ:  Javadekar Calls JNU Violence A 'planned Assault', Accuses Oppn Of 'misleading Students'

His response comes minutes after Delhi Police names JNUSU members in its JNU violence probe and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn issued a social media post saying that one should always 'wait' for proper facts to emerge. 

Appealing to the citizens of the country to not 'derail' the matter and further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, the actor's tweet was after Padmaavat actress' brief seven-minute attendance at the Left-dominated JNU Student Union protest, and just moments after the Delhi Police named 7 JNUSU leaders and 2 ABVP members in its violence probe. 

In the press conference, the Senior BJP leader then appealed to the students to not be misled by political parties. He said, "I appeal to the students to be aware and not be misled by those seeking political advantage of them. Even we have done student political protests, but student protests mean there has to be demands and discussions, but not the violence of this kind. I request the students to contemplate again and start the registrations as their parents have sent them to study and not to fight like this."

READ: Prakash Javadekar Disses #BoycottChhapaak Call Over Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

A few days back, discussing boycott call over Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU), Javadekar said that 'any artist, anyone can go anywhere and put forth his or her view, as this is a democracy'. 

READ:  Watch: Prakash Javadekar Holds Door-to-door Campaign In Support Of CAA

READ:  Delhi Polls 2019: Prakash Javadekar And Manoj Tiwari Address Joint Press Conference

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
CAA ENFORCED BY GOVERNMENT
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
PAK PM'S NEPHEW ROAD RAGE CAUGHT