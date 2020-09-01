Prakash Jha Creates App 'Chhupe Rustam' To Scout For Talent, Says 'its A Boon For All'

Ace filmmaker and producer Prakash Jha who is known to deliver some of the commercially acclaimed films like Aarakshan, Satyagraha, and many more, recently launched his own homegrown app called Chuppe Rustam. The app is specifically developed to scout for talent through a simple video sharing platform. The director sat down with an exclusive conversation with Republicworld and disclosed some of the information regarding the app and the thought behind it.

Prakash Jha creates a platform for people to showcase talent

In an attempt to make talent scalable and a platform readily accessible for everyone with just a single click, the director revealed that the idea for creating this app sprouted a year back. Elaborating further and giving an account of the app, Prakash Jha said,

"This app is simply made with an idea of providing a platform to people for showcasing their talent which they feel might impress the people. There are certain people who are shy or maybe do not get that much time to stand in queues or show their talent somewhere. So with this app, they can simply upload their talent and make it far-reaching. So we started this app with #apkamanchapkaphone so much so that people, who do not get time or platform to showcase their talent, can utilize this app as a medium to bring out the best and hidden from them. The best part of this app is the rating section where the people can easily rate the talent out of 10 and promote it further by encouraging it.”

Adding, Prakash Jha asserted that apart from showing the talent, the app also works in boosting the morale and confidence level of the people. People who will get motivated to pursue their passion ahead. Elucidating further, he said,

Once people get recognition through the app, they can start pursuing their passion more professionally by acting in films, web series, doing stage shows and many more things which can give them fame. I believe this app is best for people who feel that most of their struggling time has gone by traveling to the offices of the prominent people or standing in long audition queues. Instead of that, I feel they can save time by simply uploading the video on the app and achieve what they are trying to. “

On being asked about the success rate of the app, the director explained that the app is getting popular among the people while he shared the reach it is getting from the time it was launched. Shedding light on the same, the director revealed that

The success rate has grown in the past 15 days since the time that app was launched. We have already reached approximately 15,000 downloads and in fact, on August 31, we had almost 3,000 downloads. This app will also be a boon for all where in today’s time several indigenous apps are the way ahead. Moreover, we have just begun with the app by responding to the people who are sending in their talent, but I am sure in times to come, the app will help in bringing out the best from the rest.”

Talent to get receognition through the app

According to the director, the app will act as an access for the young budding talent to get recognition in the industry as compared to those struggling ones. He feels that people who reside in remote areas and do not have any means or the knowledge to reach out to the correct people in the industry can simply get their talent recognized by uploading it on the app.

It does give access to a person who might be sitting in Jaunpur, Kolkata, or some small town where you neither have the time, means, or resources to kind of reach. And here with the app, if someone uploads the video, we have experts to examine and then they bring it forward which slowly increases the progress rate. Then the top 10 or 20 participants will then participate in a live internet competition or reality show. We will have recognized judges who will judge them and people who will vote for them. So they will get known as it is on the platform itself,” opined Jha who recently donned the cap of a producer for his web show Aashram.

