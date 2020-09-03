Prakash Jha Opens Up On Making Realistic Films, Says 'I Likes To Observe What's Happening'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has always been inspired to make movies on real-life issues. The actor has explored through socio-political topics and has made movies like Damul, Mrityudand, Gangaajal and Apharan. The filmmaker has had a finger on the pulse of the society for quite some time now. During an interview with PTI, Prakash Jha stated that he believes in walking with time when it comes to making films.

Prakash Jha speaks about real-time films

Prakash Jha said that there will always be people who will be making films that deal with society and real-life situations. He believes in 'walking with time' and see what is happening around him. Prakash Jha has always been guided by a subject to make a film and the subject he deals with in terms of the story happens to be from real life.

Also Read: Prakash Jha Speaks About His Film 'Pareeksha', Says 'caste Will Always Be A factor'

Speaking about characters in his films, he said that he makes interesting characters and that is a challenge. He feels happy with the fact that actors from the commercial cinema are happy to work with him. The director also spoke about films that are set against a socio-economic backdrop which have received a favourable response from the audience, like classics Do Bigha Zameen and Mother India.

Also Read: Aashram Review: Prakash Jha Shows How Caste System & Power Play Is Prevalent In Society

The filmmaker also said that the story should engage the audience, in order for the film to work also mentioning that there is a discerning audience who is ready to see all kinds of cinema. Prakash Jha’s latest work, web series Aashram explores the blind faith of masses in a godman, played by actor Bobby Deol. The filmmaker believes blind faith is prevalent across the world, be it India, the US or Europe.

Also Read: Prakash Jha Intends To Dive Into The World Of Godmen With The Upcoming Series 'Aashram'

He said that the project started with an elaborated story which the platform brought to him. He found it interesting and saw a nexus there. In the process of trying to unload misery, even the common man needs a godmen. He said that since the common man does not have the time, means and preserving to go to the right people they find a quack in people who don't know anything. These are criminal minded people who masquerade as godmen and people fall for them. In Prakash Jha’s Aashram, Bobby Deol portrays Baba Nirala, a soft-spoken leader who misuses his godman status for his personal needs.

Also Read: Prakash Jha Creates App 'Chhupe Rustam' To Scout For Talent, Says 'its A Boon For All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.