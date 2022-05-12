Prakash Jha Says He Was 'disgusted’ With Bollywood Actors'; 'They Don't Know How To Act'

Producer, director and screenwriter Prakash Jha, who is well-known for his movies like Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Raajneeti (2010) and more, recently opened up about foraying into films and OTT, from documentaries, and lots more at Goafest 2022. He got candid about his experiences in the entertainment industry and stated that he was 'disgusted' with actors working here in India.

Prakash Jha says, 'Bollywood actors don't know acting'

As per the report in Tribune, while opening up at a session titled ‘From Films to OTT’ hosted by MX Player, Prakash Jha spoke about how he realised very early in his career that acting was the most important part and he should be able to communicate with the actors in their language for which he started attending acting workshops.

Speaking about Indian actors, Jha stated, "I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. No actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences, and more. And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on practising and improving their art." He added, "I would quietly go and enrol myself as a student. And that’s how I understood an actor’s language. I have performed Shakespeare and other plays in classes, which gave me a lot of confidence."

Prakash Jha faced backlash for Ashram

Prakash Jha has always been vocal about his opinions and thoughts and his recent controversy is proof of it. After his web series named Ashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead, was released, Jha faced a strong backlash from a section of the audience as they thought that he was targetting a certain religion. The controversy went to an extent that the audience threw ink at him. After the successful release of the first and second parts of the web series, Ashram is all set for the third season.

Ashram 3 Teaser released

Earlier in the day, the makers teased fans with the much-awaited teaser of Season 3 of the forthcoming series. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bobby Deol has shared an intriguing teaser of the third season of Ashram. The clip sees people chanting, "EK ROOP MAHA SWAROOP." Bobby Deol is then seen saying, "I knew that people will like but I didn't know how much success would it achieve." Watch the teaser here:

