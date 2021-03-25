Prakash Raj's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know B-town's Most Feared Villain?

Quick links:
Prakash Raj quite recently turned all of 56 years old. The actor, ever since his debut with the 1994 Tamil film, Duet, has gone on to play several iconic anatgonist-like parts that have become a part of the Indian pop culture. On the occasion of Prakash Raj's birthday, a quiz based on Prakash Raj's movies and Prakash Raj's awards has been curated in order to honour the life and career of the veteran actor. One can attempt Prakash Raj's quiz below in order to find out how well does one truly know the star.
a) Libra
b) Pisces
c) Taurus
d) Aries
a) Between US $5-10 Million
b) Between US $10-20 Million
c) Between US $20-30 Million
d) No official data regarding Prakash Raj's fortune has been revealed by either him or his representatives
a) Kannada DoorDarshan
b) TVOne
c) CNBC Aawaaz
d) None of the above
a) Best Lead Actor
b) Best Director
c) Best Supporting Actor
d) None of the above
a) 300
b) 70
c) 290
d) He has worked in so many films that those who were keeping track of it have lost count
a) Kamal Haasan
b) Kunal Kemmu
c) He had a premonition that he will taste a lot of success as Prakash Raj instead of Rai
d) The late filmmaker, K Balachander
a) He is ambidextrous
b) Jaykant Shikre, one of his most famous film characters, visited him in his dreams and asked Prakash Raj to bring him to life.
c) He is a polyglot
d) None of the above statements about Prakash Raj is true.
a) Hyderabad
b) Calcutta
c) Shivgarh
d) Calcutta
a) Singham
b) Harakeya Kuri
c) 99
d) Ek Main Aur Ek Tu
a) Duet Movies
b) B4U productions
c) Shikre Entertainment
d) PR Filmz
a) When he was in grade 9
b) When he was in grade 7
c) Prakash Raj hasn't worked in a single theatre production to date.
d) Right after graduation
a) Azhagiya Theeye
b) Kanda Naal Mudhal
c) Inidhu Inidhu
d) All Of The Above
a) Bisilu Kudure
b) Guddada Bhootha
c) All of the above
d) None of the above
a) Bengaluru
b) Mumbai
c) Kochi
d) Delhi
a) 7
b) 4
c) 9
d) 0
