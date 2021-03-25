Prakash Raj's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know B-town's Most Feared Villain?

Prakash Raj quite recently turned all of 56 years old. The actor, ever since his debut with the 1994 Tamil film, Duet, has gone on to play several iconic anatgonist-like parts that have become a part of the Indian pop culture. On the occasion of Prakash Raj's birthday, a quiz based on Prakash Raj's movies and Prakash Raj's awards has been curated in order to honour the life and career of the veteran actor. One can attempt Prakash Raj's quiz below in order to find out how well does one truly know the star.

Prakash Raj's birthday quiz:

1) What is Prakash Raj's zodiac sign?

a) Libra

b) Pisces

c) Taurus

d) Aries

2) What is Prakash Raj's net worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $5-10 Million

b) Between US $10-20 Million

c) Between US $20-30 Million

d) No official data regarding Prakash Raj's fortune has been revealed by either him or his representatives

3) Which television channel saw Prakash Raj making his small-screen debut?

a) Kannada DoorDarshan

b) TVOne

c) CNBC Aawaaz

d) None of the above

4) One of Prakash Raj's Awards that was given to him by the National Film Awards committee was for his work in the film, Iruvar. Under what category was he nominated for the same?

a) Best Lead Actor

b) Best Director

c) Best Supporting Actor

d) None of the above

5) How many films have Prakash Raj acted in till date?

a) 300

b) 70

c) 290

d) He has worked in so many films that those who were keeping track of it have lost count

6) Upon whose advice did Prakash Raj change his last name to what it is right now?

a) Kamal Haasan

b) Kunal Kemmu

c) He had a premonition that he will taste a lot of success as Prakash Raj instead of Rai

d) The late filmmaker, K Balachander

7) Which one from the following list of statements about Prakash Raj is true?

a) He is ambidextrous

b) Jaykant Shikre, one of his most famous film characters, visited him in his dreams and asked Prakash Raj to bring him to life.

c) He is a polyglot

d) None of the above statements about Prakash Raj is true.

8) Prakash Raj owns a farm. Where is it located?

a) Hyderabad

b) Calcutta

c) Shivgarh

d) Calcutta

9) Which one from the following list of films is considered to be Prakash Raj' breakthrough movie?

a) Singham

b) Harakeya Kuri

c) 99

d) Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

10) What is the name of Prakash Raj's production house?

a) Duet Movies

b) B4U productions

c) Shikre Entertainment

d) PR Filmz

11) When was the first time Prakash Raj ever took part in a theatre play?

a) When he was in grade 9

b) When he was in grade 7

c) Prakash Raj hasn't worked in a single theatre production to date.

d) Right after graduation

12) Which one from the following list of films has been produced by Prakash Raj?

a) Azhagiya Theeye

b) Kanda Naal Mudhal

c) Inidhu Inidhu

d) All Of The Above

13) Which ones from the following list of soap operas from the bygone era starred Prakash Raj?

a) Bisilu Kudure

b) Guddada Bhootha

c) All of the above

d) None of the above

14) Which one from the following list of places is considered to be Prakash Raj's birthplace?

a) Bengaluru

b) Mumbai

c) Kochi

d) Delhi

15) How many children does Prakash Raj have as of now?

a) 7

b) 4

c) 9

d) 0

Answers: 1-d, 2-c, 3-a, 4-c, 5-a, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-a, 11-b, 12-d, 13-c, 14-a, 15-b

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding Prakash Raj's net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.)