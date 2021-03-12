Pranati Rai Prakash Plays With A Pufferfish At Open Aquarium, Says 'Missing These Visits'

Pranati Rai Prakash had a fun visit to an open marine where she had the chance to meet a pufferfish. The 23-year-old model shared an Instagram reel of her affectionately petting the fish. Pranati has always been vocal about her thoughts on wildlife and often posts about it on her Instagram. Check out Pranati Rai Prakash's Instagram reel and her fans' reaction to it.

'Missing my visit to these marine life'

The winner of India's Next Top Model 2016 took to Instagram to upload a reel where she can be seen tenderly poking the fish and asking someone what kind of fish it is. Upon knowing the name of the fish, Pranati cradled the fish in her hands while petting it. She informed her followers in the caption that she missed her visits to marine life. Further in the caption, Pranati informed her fans that some fishes can stay out of the water for a while under supervision at an open aquarium.

Fans react to Pranati Rai Prakash's Instagram reel

The comment section under the model's post was filled with some positive comments while few netizens pointed out concerns for the fish. One fan complimented the model writing that she was an angel while one fan commented on the fish writing that it is so beautiful and colourful. One follower wrote down his concern that read that pufferfishes are usually 'highly toxic' while another follower criticized the model for petting the fish like a dog and wrote to put the fish back in the water.

Pranati addressed netizens' concerns

Pranati took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her video and wrote down a lengthy message for her followers. She started out writing that she will repeat herself for 'people with poor reading capabilities'. She wrote the meaning of an 'open aquarium' for her followers while informing them that all marine life do not die instantly once they are out of water. She also addressed the netizens' concerns over the fish being toxic and wote, 'No creature attacks without a reason'.

A look at Pranati Rai Prakash's photos on Instagram

The model often advocates nature and wildlife as she posted a story on her Instagram informing her followers about Simlipal National park in Odisha that has been burning for 10 days now. The model often posts pictures from her fashion photoshoots and snaps from her daily life. Pranati has also shared pictures of her workout session on her Instagram.

