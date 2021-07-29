Pranutan Bahl Heaves A Sigh Of Relief On Making Her Debut Before The COVID-19 Pandemic

Pranutan Bahl is one of the popular budding actors of Bollywood who made her debut in 2019 from the movie, Notebook, featuring alongside Zahir Iqbal. She recently spoke about her experience during the pandemic and how it was frustrating for her as she was dreaming of her second movie to be out in 2020. She even recalled how her parents, Mohnish Bahl and Ekta Sohini, taught her that an acting career never goes as per plan.

Pranutan Bahl on prevailing COVID crisis

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan Bahl opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic had disturbed the lives of many and revealed how the past two years had been disappointing. She further stated how initially it was frustrating as she just made her debut and was waiting for her second film to release and stated that later situation changed and they could not fight it out and upset themselves.

Speaking about how she learnt from her parents that she needed to be open to change and be okay with things not working out sometimes. Adding to it, she mentioned that since the Covid-19 pandemic was a big shocker, people realised over time that ‘it is what it is’ and it was better to make peace with it.

As Pranutan Bahl felt lucky on making her debut before the pandemic, she heaved a sigh of relief stating how it was even more difficult now, especially with how the pandemic had panned out. She further stated how there was no surety as to when things would get back to normal while informing how theatres were functioning and opportunities had dwindled even further.

Furthermore, as the actor had been gearing up for the release of her second movie, Helmet, she stated how she wouldn’t be okay with releasing it on an OTT platform but later admitted that she will have to accept whatever happens, as people cannot be endlessly waiting for cinemas to reopen.

Continuing further, she stated how it was also a question of people putting money as films would get stale if held for too long. She also admitted to the fact that theatrical had its own magic but OTTs should not be undermined as well. As the Notebook actor was recently spotted outside Ali Abbas Zafar’s office, rumours about her third project began to cook up. While shutting them down, she stated how they had a lot of meetings about a lot of things and it wouldn’t be nice to speak about it if she wasn’t 100% sure.

IMAGE: PRANUTAN BAHL INSTAGRAM

