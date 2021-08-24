Pranutan Bahl On 'Helmet': 'Gives A Beautiful Social Message In A Funny & Quirky Way'

Actor Pranutan Bahl has recently opened up about her upcoming quirky comedy-drama, Helmet. Bahl said that Helmet will encourage more open conversations about condoms, reported the Indian news agency, ANI. The actor feels it takes time for any kind of social stigma to 'completely go away' and with Helmet, she aims to start a 'healthy dialogue' and break a taboo.

Pranutan Bahl opens up on Helmet

Speaking to the news agency, Pranutan Bahl said, "I believe it always takes time for any kind of social stigma to completely go away but we all are hoping that with Helmet we can start a healthy dialogue about the fact that why there's a taboo attached to something which is actually very normal." She added, "It is a very wise thing to purchase a condom and use it."

Bahl said, "we really hope Helmet will bring about at least a little change. One thing I like the most about the film is that it gives a beautiful social message in a very funny and quirky way."

Helmed by Satramm Ramani, Helmet also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles, along with Ashish Verma and Vikram Singh Sodha in supporting roles. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Raaz star Dino Morea. The film is a social satire based on the issue that is faced by many Indians on regular basis. It touches upon the taboo subject of using and buying condoms with a hearty comedic twist.

Helmet movie trailer

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer shows Khurana's character getting yelled at by his wife (played by Bahl), for not being able to buy a condom on his wedding night. Banerjee's character is seen struggling with a financial situation while Verma is shown as a dim-witted character. The video shows the trio coming together to plan a heist to steal a truck full of mobile phones. However, the plan fails as they discover condoms instead of cell phones. Helmet will be premiering on the online streaming site, Zee5 on September 3.

