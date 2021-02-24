Pranutan Shows How To Create 'getting-ready Memories' With Bridesmaids; Watch Video

Being a part of one Bollywood movie, The Notebook, actor Pranutan has already been receiving immense love on social media with an increasing amount of fan following. She recently shared a stunning video of her in which she depicted a beautiful glimpse of her getting ready as a bride with her bridesmaids all around her and helping her out. Have a look at Pranutan’s video and see how she gave a stellar performance as a bride shooting for a popular brand.

Pranutan's bridal avatar

Actor Pranutan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this beautiful video in which she filmed for a popular brand and illustrated how she was getting prepared for her wedding with the help of her bridesmaids. In the video, she can be seen with a blissful smile in a radiant bridal attire with all her bridesmaids. Pranutan’s video even depicted her sharing a cherishing moment where a bride enjoys with her bridesmaids and shares a laugh while they get ready for the wedding.

In the caption, she stated how one's bridesmaids were to their celebrations, this brand’s bathrooms were to one’s getting ready shot. She then added how when the two come together, it’s a surefire winner. Pranutan then promoted the brand and urged the fans to make the most of these bathrooms and weave some exemplary getting-ready memories with one’s gang of loyalists. In the end, Pranutan added the details about the entire cast and crew of the video beginning from the production team to her hair and jewellery stylists.

Many of the fans took to Pranutan’s Instagram and added how pretty she looked in her video while many others stated how they were eagerly waiting to see her in some multi-starrer movies in future. Some of the fans even added how she looked like the prettiest bride they had ever seen. Many of the fans also added tons of hearts and fire symbols to express how lovely she looked in the latest video. There were a few celebrity artists like Aparshakti Khurana and Vishal Jethwa who took to Pranutan’s Instagram and mentioned how amazing she looked in her video. Let’s glance through some of the reactions by fans and celebrities and see how they loved Pranutan’s video.

