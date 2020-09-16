As Prasoon Joshi Celebrates His Birthday Today, Take A Look At Few Songs Penned By Him

Famous Indian lyricist, screenwriter and poet Prasoon Joshi is celebrating his 49th birthday today. He has penned down songs for many famous Bollywood movies like Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Black and Delhi-6, to name a few, and has also written the script for many movies, with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag being one of them. To commemorate the poet on his birthday, here’s a look at some of the most memorable songs that are penned by him:

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's songs from 'Banjaara' to 'Khadke Glassy' that are fit for every mood

O Rangrez (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

O Rangrez is one of the best Prasoon Joshi songs from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film came out in 2013 and was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Bashir. All the songs from this film were written by Prasoon Joshi.

Also Read | Nani-Aditi’s Manasu Maree, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, & other songs that made waves last week

Chand Sifarish (Fanaa)

Chand Sifarish is a song from the movie Fanaa which had Kajol and Amir Khan in the lead. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli. Chand Sifarish is one of the most popular songs from the movie. The song is sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher and has music by Jatin-Lalit with Salim-Sulaiman.

Also Read | Nithya Menen romantic songs that should be added to your playlist; See list

Achha Lagta Hai (Aarakshan)

Achha Lagta Hai is a song from the film Aarakshan, which came out in 2011 and was directed by Prakash Jha. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The song Achha Lagta Hai is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and has lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

Also Read | On Malkit Singh's birthday, here some songs that will make fans put on their dancing shoes

Aiyo Ji (Satyagraha)

Aiyo Ji is a song from the film Satyagraha. The film was directed by Prakash Jha and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai. Ayo Ji is sung by Salim Merchant and Shraddha Pandit and has music by Salim-Sulaiman. This is also one of Prasoon Joshi's songs that turned out to be quite memorable for fans.

Beete Kal Se (Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic)

Beete Kal Se is a song from the movie Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. The film was directed, written and co-produced by Kunal Kohli and starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The song Beete Kal Se is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sneha Suresh and has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Ali Maula (Kurbaan)

Ali Maula is a song from the film Kurbaan penned by Prasoon Joshi. The film was directed by Rensil D'Silva and featured Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kirron Kher, Om Puri and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The song Ali Maula is sung by Salim Merchant and has music by Salim–Sulaiman.

Khushiyon Ki Koshish (Phir Milenge)

Khushiyon Ki Koshish is a song by Prasoon Joshi from the film Phir Milenge. The movie was directed by Revathi and starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan. The song is sung by Srinivas and Mahalaxmi Iyer and has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Bhor Bhayee Toree Baat Takat Piya (Delhi 6)

Bhor Bhayee Toree Baat Takat Piya is a song from the film Delhi-6 which starred Abishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The song Bhor Bhayee Toree Baat Takat Piya is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Ustad Bade and Ghulam Ali Khan and the music is by A.R. Rahman.

Allah Jaane (Teri Meri Kahaani)

Some of the best Prasoon Joshi's songs also includes Allah Jaane from the film Teri Meri Kahaani. The film directed by Kunal Kohli starred Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The song Allah Jaane is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the music is given by Sajid-Wajid.

Bechain Hai Sapne Naye (Chittagong)

Bechain Hai Sapne Naye is a song by Prasoon Joshi from the film Chittagong. The film came out in 2012 and was directed by Bedabrata Pain. The song is sung by Abhijeet Sawant, Gulraj Singh, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Sameer Khan and Shankar Mahadevan and has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Promo Pic Credit: Prasoon Joshi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.