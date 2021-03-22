Prasoon Joshi, Piyush Goyal Congratulate Kangana Ranaut For Her 4th National Film Award

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday congratulated Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on winning the National Film Award. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards.

Calling her performance 'stellar', Goyal said that Kangana 'rejuvenated' the valour of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika. He also added that Ranaut 'showcased how a railway employee can rediscover themselves in life' for her role in Panga.

Prasoon Joshi, who wrote Manikarnika's dialogues also took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Kangana.

Congratulations to the talented @KanganaTeam on winning the #NationalFilmAwards2019.



She rejuvenated the valour of Rani Lakshmibai in her stellar performance in Manikarnika & showcased how a railway employee or anyone can rediscover themselves in life in Panga. pic.twitter.com/UmAWx0Xxu7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 22, 2021

Kangana in a heartfelt video expressed her gratitude to have won the National Award. She thanked the team, including KV Vijayendra Prasad, Prasoon Joshi, music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; producer Kamal Jain; co-stars Ankita Lokhande and others. "Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya. Please share this award with me," she said.

For Panga, Kangana thanked her director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and the makers. She concluded by thanking the National Awards jury, her fans, family members and her personal staff.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She wrote, "Can you believe this?? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both… Best actress ever my dearest sis!!! Best birthday gift ever to my sister. Undisputed Queen."

Kangana celebrates her birthday on March 23. Kangana has earlier won National Film Awards for:

National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress - Fashion in 2008

National Film Award for Best Actress — Queen in 2014

National Film Award for Best Actress — Tanu weds Manu Returns 2015

The National Film Awards ceremony was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.