On Prasoon Joshi's Birthday, Vivek Oberoi Shares A Heartwarming Note On Twitter

Beloved Bollywood lyricist Prasoon Joshi turns 48 years old today on September 16, 2020. Fans of Prasoon Joshi's work flooded social media with birthday wishes. Even celebs like Vivek Oberoi shared heartwarming messages for the lyricist as he turned a year older. Vivek Oberoi also shared an old throwback photo of himself alongside Prasoon Joshi.

Vivek Oberoi wishes Prasoon Joshi on the occasion of the lyricist's 48th birthday

Also Read | 'Very Close'? Rashami Desai Says June 7 Call To Disha Salian After '7 Months'; Rebuts Self

Yeh sar na darr se jhukta hai, na abhimaan se uthta hai, bas aankhon mein aankhen daal swabhimaan se ada rehta hai..



Happy b’day to the legendary poet @prasoonjoshi_! So fortunate to have u as my bro! Thank u bhai, for inspiring us all with your incredible poetry! Loads of love! pic.twitter.com/255dediaQT — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 16, 2020

Taking to his official Twitter page, Vivek Oberoi penned down a heartfelt message for poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The actor first wrote down a memorable quote from one of Prasoon Joshi's famous poems. Vivek Oberoi then wished a happy birthday to the legendary poet. Moreover, the actor also stated that he was very fortunate to have Prasoon Joshi as one of his close friends.

Also Read | Mahesh Manjrekar-Jagjeet Sandhu Starrer 'Taxi No 24' Poster Launched

Finally, Vivek Oberoi thanked Prasoon Joshi for inspiring people with his incredible poetry and songwriting. The actor also shared an image of himself standing alongside Prasoon.

On the work front, Prasoon Joshi is currently the acting Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The poet and lyricist has won multiple awards and accolades for his amazing lyrics and scriptwriting. In fact, he has even won a Padma Shri Award for his work in the field of Art and Literature. Prasoon Joshi last sang the song Bharat for the 2019 movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Also Read | Big Gaps In Disha Salian's Close Friend Rashami Desai's Version; 'no Comment' On Rohan Rai

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi last featured in the 2019 Kannada movie Rustum. Rustum was also the Kannada debut of Vivek Oberoi. The film is the first Kannada movie to film most of its scenes in Bihar, and the latter half of Rustum also has numerous Hindi dialogues. Vivek Oberoi played the lead role of DCP Bharath Raj in the movie.

When it comes to Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi last featured in the biographical drama film PM Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi essayed the role of the Prime Minister for this 2019 film. The movie was directed by Omung Kumar and released in May last year. Vivek Oberoi also worked as one of the scriptwriters for PM Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi 'accidentally' Promotes Salman Khan's 'Bharat' On Twitter. Here's What Happened Next

[Promo Source: Vivek Oberoi Twitter]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.