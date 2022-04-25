Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi's world came shattering down after he announced the tragic demise of his mother Sushma Joshi. The actor shared pictures with his mother on Twitter and explained the importance of a mother's presence and how he could feel the absence of his parent.

According to SpotBoye, Sushma Joshi's family had issued an official statement on her demise. The statement read, "With profound grief, we would like to inform of the demise of our beloved mother Smt Sushma Joshi during the early morning hours of 24th April. Her light will continue to guide us always."

Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushma Joshi passes away

The family members of Sushma will also hold a special prayer meeting soon. Prasoon penned a special heartfelt note on his mother's demise and mentioned how a mother 'keeps childhood alive' by calling her children all the sweet names that she keeps.

"One thing is true, the mother keeps your childhood alive, calling you by that small name of your house, blows a fickle river in your frozen lake, mother, today I feel how important it is for a mother to stay. #माँ #Maa," Joshi tweeted.



Director Vivek Agnihotri was the first one to react and offered his condolence to the demise of CBFC chairman's mother. According to various media reports, Sushma Joshi's last rites were held on April 24, at Ram Bagh Samshan Bhumi in Gurugram. For the unversed, as per media reports, Prasoon’s late mother was a political science lecturer. She had worked with All India Radio for more than three decades. Apart from this, she was also a classical singer.

On the other hand, Prasoon Joshi is a popular Indian poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist. He is the CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman of APAC (Asia Pacific). He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in 2017. The 50-year-old eminent personality made his debut as a film lyricist with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja and then there was no looking back for him. After the success of Lajja, he was a part of Hum Tum and a number of highly successful Bollywood films like Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Black, and more.

IMAGE: Twitter/@prasoonjoshi_