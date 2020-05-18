Satyajeet Dubey's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Thanks Corona Warriors For Help

Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey recently revealed that his 54-year-old mother was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram to break the news about his mother’s health. He revealed that nearly a week ago his mother, who suffers from migraine, had a high fever, followed by shivering, vomiting, and body ache. He said that when he took her to get her normal tests done, he was advised to get her tested first for coronavirus. Satyajeet Dubey also revealed that his mother has currently been kept in isolation at Nanavati Hospital.

Satyajeet Dubey also revealed through the Instagram post that he and his sister are in constant touch with her through phone and video calls and she also sounds joyful. He also went on to thank the society and neighbours who have been great mental support for them. He added saying that he never imagined that a pandemic can bring them this close to being human.

He also went on to thank his friends and neighbours for their support and also for the frontline workers such as ‘the BMC, the brave corona warriors and the amazing doctors for all their love and support. He also revealed that he got a call from the local police station where he was told not to worry as everything will be fine. Check out the post here.

Seeing the post, Satyajit’s colleagues and friends from the industry and also fans sent their love and support to the actor and his mom. Celebs such as Richa Chaddha, Nupur Sanon, Natasha Bharadwaj wrote some kind and happy wishes to the actor. Some of the fans also wrote, “Oh Satya..... hope mum gets better soon... that’s wonderful you have support by a cop. Send you positive vibes during this time,” “Sending lots of love and prayers your way,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

Satyajeet opens up about the difficulties in finding a bed in the hospital

In a conversation with a news portal, Satyajeet Dubey accepted that he was fortunate enough to get a bed for his mother in a hospital. He revealed that as a son, he wanted to give his mother the best in terms of comfort. He also added saying that if one goes through the normal channel, it is nearly impossible to find a bed in hospitals. Satyajeet Dubey revealed that he had to pull some strings to get help and people were kind enough to help and also told him not to stress.

