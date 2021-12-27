Prateek Kuhad's Delhi Concert Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases; 'Hold Onto Your Tickets'

Owing to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am starting from today, 27 December. With the night curfew restrictions, several events in the capital have suffered a major setback including singer Prateek Kuhad’s concert. He took to his Instagram page and informed his fans that his concert has been postponed till there is regulatory clarity.

Prateek Kuhad's upcoming concert was scheduled at Cyber Hub in Gurgaon on December 29 before New Year’s eve. The singer who suffered a major loss due to the regulations informed fans that they can avail a refund through the link that has been posted on his bio.

“Delhi folks! Unfortunately, owing to the current govt guidelines and the sentiment around Omicron, we have decided to postpone the event till there is regulatory clarity. You can avail a refund for the next 7 days I.e. Jan 3, 2022, till 12 pm (refund link in bio), or hold onto your ticket for when we can do this, as the current guidelines are a bit unclear. As always, you’ll be the first to know when that happens! Till then, have a lovely and safe new year,” he wrote on Instagram.

Night curfew in Delhi:

Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. Moreover, a 'Yellow' alert will come into force under GRAP, if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 percent for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions. According to the PTI report, if the 'Red' alert is sounded, there will be a "total curfew".Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops, and airports.

Omicron cases in India

As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79.

IMAGE: Instagram/Prateek_Kuhad/Unsplash/Representative Image: