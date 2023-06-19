Prateik Babbar And Girlfriend Priya Banerjee Spotted Holding Hands At Mumbai Airport

Prateik Babbar and his girlfriend, Priya Banerjee, were recently seen together at Mumbai airport, returning from a short trip to Amritsar, where they visited the famous Golden Temple. The couple, who have been dating for about a year, made their relationship official on February 14 earlier this year.

3 things to know

Prateik Babbar was previously married to film producer Sanya Sagar.

Prateik and Priya have matching tattoos.

Prateik's last film project was Cobalt Blue.

Prateik Babbar Returns with Priya Banerjee from Amritsar

During his visit to the Golden Temple, Prateik sought blessings before commencing work on his first international project titled Lioness. This UK-India co-production features Prateik in the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh.

On Sunday night, the couple was captured at the airport, sporting coordinated outfits. Prateik donned a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and matching joggers, while Priya opted for an all-black ensemble. Both added black sunglasses to complete their stylish looks.

Prateik Babbar's Separation from Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar had tied the knot with film producer Sanya Sagar in 2019. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in January 2023. Prateik has now moved on and is currently dating actress Priya Banerjee, known for her role in the film Baar Baar Dekho. He publicly announced their relationship on Valentine's Day this year.

(A file photo of Prateik and Sanya from their wedding ceremony | Image: Instagram)

Upcoming Projects and Career Updates

Apart from his personal life, Prateik is also involved in several professional endeavors. He is set to appear in the movie Imaginary Rain, directed by renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who previously helmed the film The Last Color. The project also features veteran actress Shabana Azmi. On the other hand, Priya Banerjee was recently seen in the web series Rana Naidu, alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.