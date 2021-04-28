Prateik Babbar Gets His Mother Smita Patil's Name Inked On His Chest; See Post

Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share his sweet gesture for his late mother, actor Smita Patil. The Ek Deewana Tha star inked his mother's name on his chest with the letter 'A' inscribed like a star. He gave an eternal love touch to it by inking his mother's birth year 1955 and added an infinity symbol beside it. He wrote in the caption, "linked my mother's name on my heart.. smita #4ever". Many celebrities including actors Mrunal Thakur, Anup Soni, Priya Banerjee, expressed their love in the comment section by dropping several red hearts emoticons. His half-siblings Aarya Babbar and actor Juhi Soni Babbar also showered love in the comment section.

Prateik Babbar inks his mother Smita Patil's name on his chest

Smita Patil's death's reason

Smita Patil had married actor Raj Babbar. Smita died because of childbirth complications, stated as Puerperal Sepsis at the time, on December 13, 1986. She was only 31 years old and she died just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik who was born on November 28. However, nearly two decades after the incident, Smita's friend and director Mrinal Sen alleged that Smita died due to medical negligence.

A look at Smita Patil's career

Prateik Babbar's mother Smita Patil was one of the finest stage actors of her time and was considered as one of the greatest film actors of all time. She was known for her commendable work in films in various languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Mayalayam, and Kanada, and appeared in over 80 films in a career that spanned only a decade. She made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's Charandas Chor in 1975 and went on to become one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema, a New Wave movement in Indian cinema.

Smita Patil is a recipient of two National Film Awards and won under the category of Best Actress for her roles in the 1977 film Bhumika and 1980 film Chakra. She also won Filmfare Marathi Awards for Best Actress in the films Jait Re Jait and Umbartha. Her best-known films include Manthan, Mirch Masala, Aakrosh, Namak Halaal, Bazzar, Chidambaram, Shakti, Ardh Satya, Mandi, Aaj Ki Awaaz, Amrit, Waaris, and many more. Besides acting, Smita was also an active feminist and a member of the Women's center in Mumbai. In 1985, Smita was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Promo Image Source: Prateik Babbar's Instagram

