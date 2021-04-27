Prateik Babbar Gets His Mother Smita Patil's Name Inked On His Chest, Shares Post

Prateik Babbar is among the highly active Bollywood celebrities on social media and is often seen sharing his pictures and videos with his fans. While he is known to frequently share pictures of his mother and actor Smita Patil on Instagram, his latest post shows him paying his respects to her in a different manner. The actor has got himself inked with a tattoo of his mother’s name and has shared a picture of the same in the post. It soon received excited reactions from his followers, who praised him for his symbolic gesture.

Prateik Babbar gets himself inked with his mother’s name

While Prateik Babbar has created an identity of his own as an actor over the last few years, he is still known among many as the son of late popular actor Smita Patil. Prateik has shared pictures of his other tattoos several times in the past, but his new tattoo would have come as a pleasant surprise for his fans. He has got Smita’s name inked on his chest in a symbolic gesture, which he explained in his caption. He said, “inked my mother’s name on my heart..”.

Images courtesy: Prateik Babbar's Instagram comments

Below his mother’s name, he has also inked her birth year, which was followed by the symbol of ‘infinity’. Prateik Babbar had decided to follow his mother’s footsteps into acting after he made his debut in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Smita Patil had herself worked in many hit films during her prime, before her untimely death at a very young age. While she predominantly worked in Hindi films, she also has a long list of regional Indian films under her belt. These include Ghulami, Meraa Ghar Mere Bachche and many more.

On the other hand, Prateik has also starred in quite a few hit films in the last few years. These include Dum Maaro Dum, Dhobi Ghat, Mulk, Darbar, Baaghi 2 and many more. He was recently seen in the film Mumbai Saga, which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Babbar also has a few other highly anticipated upcoming projects, including Brahmastra, Bachchan Pandey among others.

Promo image courtesy: Prateik Babbar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.